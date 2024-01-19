I’m Getting a Head Start on My Vacation Wardrobe During Revolve’s Major Sale

Picture this: You're laying on the beach in your favorite bikini, a cocktail in hand, with your best girlfriends around you. Life is good. Maybe it's hard to imagine this daydream when most of the country is in near freezing temps, but soon enough I'm sure you'll have a vacation on the horizon. Why not get ahead on what to pack when warm weather attire is currently at a major discount? I, for one, am already planning my beachy outfits for a friend's bachelorette party in July. So when I came across Revolve's sale full of vacation-ready pieces, you better believe my cart was stocked in no time.

Right now, Revolve is offering up to 60 percent off a ton of designer items—over 28,000, to be exact. It's no doubt a staggering number, which is why I took plenty of time to peruse the different categories and found an overwhelming amount of vacation wear. Think summer dresses, strappy sandals, beach bags, and more. In case you, too, are planning a trip soon (or just want to stock up on new summer pieces before the season hits) I took the liberty of rounding up my favorite finds from the sale. Below, you'll find all of the pieces that I'm eyeing for my beach vacay, plus a few extras I couldn't resist sharing. This sale is truly a good one, but don't wait to hit purchase—there's no telling how long this sale will last.

Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Samba Gown (Was $268) $129 at Revolve I know you've got at least one nice dinner on your itinerary, so this is the dress you're going to want to pack for it. This number is both elegant and sexy thanks to its thigh slit and low-cut back.

L*SPACE Daydream Tunic (Was $145) $54 at Revolve For those days you go straight from the beach to lunch, this tunic will keep you looking chic. Its wrap style and tie closure make it easy to throw over your bathing suit, but I promise no one will know that it's technically a cover-up.

LNA Devan Twist Tee Dress (Was $128) $77 at Revolve More casual looks are a must-have on vacay, too. Throw this easy-to-wear dress on with your go-to sandals or sneakers for when you're off exploring. It may be simple in style, but not in impact.

superdown Joana Maxi Skirt Set (Was $98) $69 at Revolve I love the versatility of a matching set while I'm on vacation. Sure, you can wear these pieces together for a night out, but you can also mix and match them as separates to really max out your suitcase space.

L*SPACE Summer Days Backpack (Was $130) $58 at Revolve I'm sure we all know the pain that is lugging your stuff to the beach. This backpack though will save you from that world of pain. It's plenty spacious enough for all of your essentials and then some, plus it'll go with all of your summer looks.

Ganni Light Broderie Anglaise Cropped Top (Was $195) $82 at Revolve It's rare for cool-girl brand Ganni to go on sale, so I would snatch this top up quick while you still can. It's the perfect top to pair with jean shorts and sandals for when you're in the mood for something more casual.

AGOLDE Stella Short (Was $158) $100 at Revolve A vacation wardrobe is not complete if you don't have a pair of denim shorts. Wear these to the beach with your bikini top, out in the town with sandals, or anywhere else you want to be cute and casual. The longer length makes these a touch more elevated, too.

Tony Bianco Isabel Sandal (Was $120) $57 at Revolve Comfortable, timeless, and chic. These sandals will serve you will on your next trip. Their simple style means they can go with pretty much anything you have packed and their sensible platform will keep you comfortable when you have a jam-packed day.

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress (Was $195) $69 at Revolve Imagine you've been at the beach all day and then you throw this dress on for your night plans. Your tan is going to look insanely good paired with this mega-watt bright dress.

ASTR the Label Amalea Dress (Was $148) $89 at Revolve A pretty sundress like this will go so far not just during your vacation, but long after you return home. Dress it down with cool white sneakers for an easy daytime look or dress it up with heeled sandals and jewelry for nighttime. Either or, this dress is cute as can be.

BEACH RIOT x Revolve Grace Bikini Top (Was $88) $53 at Revolve It may be tough to think of swimsuits in January, but there's no better time than now to take stock of your bikini collection. Plenty of bikinis and one-pieces are on major discount, including this pretty sparkly set. Make sure you grab the matching bottoms, too.

MAJORELLE Fortuna Midi Dress (Was $238) $119 at Revolve The best way to describe this cover-up is that it's a work of art. Just take a peak at the incredibly intricate floral lace and you'll see what I mean. This dress is sure to catch you looks of admiration, guaranteed.

Raye Gaia Heel (Was $158) $106 at Revolve A packing tip I stand by is to pack as few of shoes as possible. May sound impossible if you're a shoe lover, but if you stand by versatile picks this these, then you're all set. These strappy sandals are dressy enough for anything on your agenda, and the tan shade matches nearly every color.

Bella Dahl Sleeveless Shirred Neck Top (Was $106) $46 at Revolve Simple tank tops like this don't get enough credit when it comes to vacation attire. It's versatile to wear pretty much anywhere from the pool to lunch reservations and beyond. I especially love the idea of pairing it with cool shorts like the ones below.

The Femm Camilla Short (Was $230) $90 at Revolve When a sundress just isn't practical for your plans, I suggest picking up these shorts. Details like the detachable belt and front utility pockets make these shorts undeniably cool. While I will always love black, I'm tempted to pick up the off-white pair too.

For Love & Lemons Ilana Midi Dress (Was $239) $91 at Revolve Simply put, this silky dress is to die for. I'm sure you know by now that red is the "It" color of the season. Well, this midi dress is an easy way to incorporate the trend on your next vacation, not to mention it would look killer on your Instagram feed.

SNDYS Elena Dress (Was $60) $24 at Revolve For just $24, you can grab a dress you can wear time and time again. This short dress just screams "nautical" with it's blue stripes and linen-blend fabric. You can easily dress this up or down, too, for whatever your plans entail.

8 Other Reasons Tote Bag (Was $110) $66 at Revolve Another beach bag worthy of your consideration is this tote from 8 Other Reasons. It's the ideal size for toting your things to the beach, plus it can even work as a chic personal item on the plane.

LA Made Anis One Shoulder Tank (Was $66) $30 at Revolve If you're wanting to elevate you're basics, this is a white ribbed tank you'll never get tired of. Whether you dress it up or down, you'll instantly look like a cool girl thanks to its one-shoulder neckline.

RESA Junniper Mini Dress (Was $158) $73 at Revolve Another sweet little sundress worth adding to your collection is this pick from RESA. Its basically everything you could want in a summer dress: short, floral, comfortable, and easy-to-style.

Tony Bianco Asar Sandal (Was $155) $109 at Revolve Excuse me while I go pick up my jaw off the floor after seeing the price tag on these sandals. With a trendy square toe and chic buckle detail, these baby heels easily could pass for designer in my mind with a price tag to match.

Daisy Bikini Bottom (Was $118) $71 at Revolve As someone who prefers high-waisted bikini bottoms over anything low-cut, these just shot up to the top of my wishlist. The ruffle is such a cute detail, plus the ribbed fabric makes these extra luxurious. The matching top is also sitting in my cart as I type this.