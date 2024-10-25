Rihanna Serves Some Leg in a See-Through Sweater Dress and Dominatrix Thigh-High Boots

Her knit maxi dress let just enough skin peek through.

Rihanna wearing a see through sweater dress with a Bottega Veneta bag and thigh high boots
Hanna Lustig
Rihanna has always been more of a trendsetter than a trend follower. She was sporting athletic jerseys way before it became a mainstream street style hack, and her longtime love of furry coats and accessories predates predates the mob wife aesthetic by at least a decade. I suppose that's what makes her such a clever collaborator and designer—she's gifted with an almost preternatural sense for what's cool.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, however, the pop star met friends for an Italian dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing multiple fall 2024 trends. Rihanna's look was built around a gray knit maxi dress with a hood and a long silver zipper running down the middle. The "Diamonds" singer left the sweater dress only partially zipped to expose a plunging neckline and a swath of upper thigh. Underneath the loose knit, bits of skin—along with the outline of her black thong panties—peaked out in a subtle nod to the naked dressing trend. (I'm still awaiting confirmation on the cozy frock's designer, but in the meantime, Nanushka offers an equally dramatic zippered option.)

A photo of Rihanna in a zippered gray maxi dress and black thigh-high boots.

Rihanna leaves celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in a zippered gray maxi dress and black thigh-high boots.

Blaize - Zip-Up Mesh-Jersey Turtleneck Dress - Anthracite
Nanushka Blaize Zip-Up Mesh-Jersey Turtleneck Dress in Anthracite

Next, the Grammy winner matched her glossy burgundy lipstick to an oversize wine-red Bottega Veneta Intrecciato clutch that tapped into one of the season's top color trends. Bottega Veneta, along with Gucci, is largely responsible for kicking off the wine-red wave on the Spring 2024 runways before the hue was renewed for Fall 2024 by the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, and Ferragamo. If forced to hazard a guess as to which Fenty Beauty product she's wearing on her lips, I'd wager it's either Flaunty Auntie Semi-Matte Lipstick or Hot Chocolit Gloss Blomb Stick.

Maxi Lauren 1980 Clutch Bag
Bottega Veneta Maxi Lauren 1980 Clutch Bag

Fenty Icon the Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick

Never one to skimp on accessories, the self-described soccer mom of two topped the outfit off with a Marie Lichtenberg gold scapular necklace, Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses, and black leather over-the-knee boots. Although I've yet to identify the exact pair of thigh-high boots she's wearing, similar styles can be found from Stuart Weitzman and Steve Madden.

A photo of Rihanna wearing Bottega Veneta wine-red clutch and oversize Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Rihanna carries a Bottega Veneta wine-red clutch and oversize Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Eye Protect 18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace
Marie Lichtenberg Eye Protect 18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace

Blaze Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Blaze Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

Dawn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot
Steve Madden Dawn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

The outing directly follows Rihanna's recent stint at Shanghai Fashion Week, where she and longtime partner A$AP Rocky were spotted wearing matching PUMA sneakers from the rapper's recent collaboration with the footwear brand. A$AP was nowhere to be found on Thursday evening, but when it comes RiRi, he's never far behind.

Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

