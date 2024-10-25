Rihanna has always been more of a trendsetter than a trend follower. She was sporting athletic jerseys way before it became a mainstream street style hack, and her longtime love of furry coats and accessories predates predates the mob wife aesthetic by at least a decade. I suppose that's what makes her such a clever collaborator and designer—she's gifted with an almost preternatural sense for what's cool.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, however, the pop star met friends for an Italian dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing multiple fall 2024 trends. Rihanna's look was built around a gray knit maxi dress with a hood and a long silver zipper running down the middle. The "Diamonds" singer left the sweater dress only partially zipped to expose a plunging neckline and a swath of upper thigh. Underneath the loose knit, bits of skin—along with the outline of her black thong panties—peaked out in a subtle nod to the naked dressing trend. (I'm still awaiting confirmation on the cozy frock's designer, but in the meantime, Nanushka offers an equally dramatic zippered option.)

Rihanna leaves celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in a zippered gray maxi dress and black thigh-high boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nanushka Blaize Zip-Up Mesh-Jersey Turtleneck Dress in Anthracite $545 at Nanushka

Next, the Grammy winner matched her glossy burgundy lipstick to an oversize wine-red Bottega Veneta Intrecciato clutch that tapped into one of the season's top color trends. Bottega Veneta, along with Gucci, is largely responsible for kicking off the wine-red wave on the Spring 2024 runways before the hue was renewed for Fall 2024 by the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, and Ferragamo. If forced to hazard a guess as to which Fenty Beauty product she's wearing on her lips, I'd wager it's either Flaunty Auntie Semi-Matte Lipstick or Hot Chocolit Gloss Blomb Stick.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Lauren 1980 Clutch Bag $8,200 at Neiman Marcus

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick $25 at Sephora

Never one to skimp on accessories, the self-described soccer mom of two topped the outfit off with a Marie Lichtenberg gold scapular necklace, Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses, and black leather over-the-knee boots. Although I've yet to identify the exact pair of thigh-high boots she's wearing, similar styles can be found from Stuart Weitzman and Steve Madden.

Rihanna carries a Bottega Veneta wine-red clutch and oversize Saint Laurent sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Marie Lichtenberg Eye Protect 18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace $4,660 at Net-a-Porter

Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot $950 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Dawn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot $179.95 at Nordstrom

The outing directly follows Rihanna's recent stint at Shanghai Fashion Week, where she and longtime partner A$AP Rocky were spotted wearing matching PUMA sneakers from the rapper's recent collaboration with the footwear brand. A$AP was nowhere to be found on Thursday evening, but when it comes RiRi, he's never far behind.

