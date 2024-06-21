Rihanna Reinvents the Nearly-Naked Trend in a Red-Hot Cutout Coat

Paris Men's Fashion Week is kicking off to a buzzy start, especially in the celebrity style front. At the top of the best-dressed list, as expected, is Rihanna, who arrived in the French capital looking her very best on Thursday night. Ahead of her beau A$AP Rocky's debut show for his creative agency, AGWE, the Fenty mogul kicked off her fashion week street style with a bang by leaning into the "fashion killa" agenda, proving that Parisian style doesn't just encompass minimally chic silhouettes—sometimes, it sprinkles in a cutout or two (in RiRi's case, many a few.)

On June 20, the pop star arrived in Paris late last night, quite literally turning heads in a fiery red look. Styled by Nini Nguyen, her outfit from her arrival at the city's Hotel Royal Monceau included an almost floor-sweeping scarlet wool coat from Dior's Fall 2002 collection.

Rihanna reinvented the naked dressing trend in her completely cutout coat. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

The slightly oversized silhouette, designed by John Galliano and sourced from Archive Vintage, was adorned all over with large cutouts that gave off a nearly-naked finish underneath. RiRi's coat was also lined with giant buttons at the center, most left undone past her waist to embrace a dramatic slit at the legs. Underneath Rihanna's cutout coat, she wore a barely-there nude bodysuit.

The Fenty Hair founder wore the bright red archival piece with a pair of white, patent leather brush-heeled pumps by Loewe and red aviator shades from The Attico's collaboration with Linda Farrow. She also wore gold and diamond-studded jewelry and carried a tan and scarlet color block baguette shoulder bag from Fendi's Fall 2013 collection. (Ri loves a vintage piece!)

Area Star Cutout Mini Dress $239 at Shopbop

Superdown X Maggie Macdonald Minnie Sandal $88 at Revolve

Rihanna didn't just stop there. Not long after she debuted her honey blonde pixie cut, it seems the "Diamonds" singer has already switched things up. The 36-year-old completed her look with an all-new hairstyle: long dark brown hair, which she wore straightened and with a deep side bang.

RiRi's affinity for experimental moments—especially monochrome looks—goes beyond her recent sighting in Paris. Just last week, she showcased her affinity for red—also dubbed this year's rising color trend—at the Fenty Hair launch event in Los Angeles.

Rihanna co-signed the red color trend at the Fenty Hair red carpet event in Los Angeles last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the help of celebrity stylist Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna attended the brand's red carpet event in a custom crimson Khaite look. Her outfit for the night starred a sleeveless scoop-neck blouse, an ankle-length skirt, and a slouchy bomber jacket on top. She contrasted the oversized proportions with coordinating pointed pumps and—the highlight of her look—layers of ruby and diamond necklaces.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rihanna's recent Paris sighting—plus the bevy of appearances she's made over the weeks—proves that she clearly isn't "retired" from fashion anytime soon (no matter if her Conner Ives T-shirt dress said otherwise). It's clear that the multihyphenate is booked and busy in more ways than one. Not only is she a mother of two sons, RZA and Riot, but she's also juggling a brand-new Fenty line and allegedly, as per Rihanna herself, "starting over" with her long-awaited album. In short, there's much more to see from the Barbados-born pop star.

While we wait to see more from Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week, you can give the naked trend a try at home and shop similar red cutout pieces, ahead.

Shop Cutouts Inspired by Rihanna

Ieena for Mac Duggal Cutout Long Sleeve Jersey Column Gown $398 at Nordstrom