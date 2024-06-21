Rihanna Reinvents the Nearly-Naked Trend in a Red-Hot Cutout Coat
The Fenty mogul almost bares it all upon her arrival in Paris.
Paris Men's Fashion Week is kicking off to a buzzy start, especially in the celebrity style front. At the top of the best-dressed list, as expected, is Rihanna, who arrived in the French capital looking her very best on Thursday night. Ahead of her beau A$AP Rocky's debut show for his creative agency, AGWE, the Fenty mogul kicked off her fashion week street style with a bang by leaning into the "fashion killa" agenda, proving that Parisian style doesn't just encompass minimally chic silhouettes—sometimes, it sprinkles in a cutout or two (in RiRi's case, many a few.)
On June 20, the pop star arrived in Paris late last night, quite literally turning heads in a fiery red look. Styled by Nini Nguyen, her outfit from her arrival at the city's Hotel Royal Monceau included an almost floor-sweeping scarlet wool coat from Dior's Fall 2002 collection.
The slightly oversized silhouette, designed by John Galliano and sourced from Archive Vintage, was adorned all over with large cutouts that gave off a nearly-naked finish underneath. RiRi's coat was also lined with giant buttons at the center, most left undone past her waist to embrace a dramatic slit at the legs. Underneath Rihanna's cutout coat, she wore a barely-there nude bodysuit.
The Fenty Hair founder wore the bright red archival piece with a pair of white, patent leather brush-heeled pumps by Loewe and red aviator shades from The Attico's collaboration with Linda Farrow. She also wore gold and diamond-studded jewelry and carried a tan and scarlet color block baguette shoulder bag from Fendi's Fall 2013 collection. (Ri loves a vintage piece!)
Rihanna didn't just stop there. Not long after she debuted her honey blonde pixie cut, it seems the "Diamonds" singer has already switched things up. The 36-year-old completed her look with an all-new hairstyle: long dark brown hair, which she wore straightened and with a deep side bang.
RiRi's affinity for experimental moments—especially monochrome looks—goes beyond her recent sighting in Paris. Just last week, she showcased her affinity for red—also dubbed this year's rising color trend—at the Fenty Hair launch event in Los Angeles.
With the help of celebrity stylist Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna attended the brand's red carpet event in a custom crimson Khaite look. Her outfit for the night starred a sleeveless scoop-neck blouse, an ankle-length skirt, and a slouchy bomber jacket on top. She contrasted the oversized proportions with coordinating pointed pumps and—the highlight of her look—layers of ruby and diamond necklaces.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rihanna's recent Paris sighting—plus the bevy of appearances she's made over the weeks—proves that she clearly isn't "retired" from fashion anytime soon (no matter if her Conner Ives T-shirt dress said otherwise). It's clear that the multihyphenate is booked and busy in more ways than one. Not only is she a mother of two sons, RZA and Riot, but she's also juggling a brand-new Fenty line and allegedly, as per Rihanna herself, "starting over" with her long-awaited album. In short, there's much more to see from the Barbados-born pop star.
While we wait to see more from Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week, you can give the naked trend a try at home and shop similar red cutout pieces, ahead.
Shop Cutouts Inspired by Rihanna
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Dakota Johnson's Easy Summer Basics Are Anything But
Hollywood's cool girl keeps her wardrobe simple, yet elevated.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones Are the 'Perfect Match' Surprise We Didn't Know We Needed
It's time to talk about that twist in the season 2 finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter, Relatable Queen, Got Her Signature Bangs After Getting Her Heart Broken
Except unlike the rest of us, she didn't regret it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dakota Johnson's Baggy Jeans and Slingback Heels Merge Femininity and Tom-Boy Vibes
Hollywood's cool girl keeps her wardrobe simple, yet elevated.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Relaxes a Designer Dress With Her Affordable Madewell Bag and Fisherman Sandals
She dressed down a designer piece with her affordable Madewell tote.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Starts Her Italian Girl Summer in a Breezy Matching Set and $6,400 Dior Basket Bag
She's solo traveling in a breezy matching set and a Dior basket bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Pairs Jennifer Lopez's Beloved Birkin With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Mesh Flats
The idea of them both will make you want to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Owns Summer's Relaxed Boxer Shorts Trend, Becomes the Coolest Mom on the Playground
Easy, breezy, boxer shorts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Subtly Match in Pink at the Royal Ascot Day 2
Even their fascinators are coordinating.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Puts a Supermodel Twist on Four Anti-Trend Summer Essentials
The supermodel skips the microtrends for the essentials instead.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Viral Scarf Top Trend With Nothing But Floral Underwear
...and floral briefs in place of pants.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated