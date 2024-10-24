Rihanna Redefines Soccer Mom Style in a Rainbow-Bright Polo Dress and New Puma It-Sneakers

She's setting a new fashion agenda for every parent on the sidelines.

Rihanna wears a striped Christopher John Rogers dress with a flippy bob and Puma It sneakers
(Image credit: BFA.com)
Halie LeSavage
Multi-time Grammy winner, Fenty Beauty founder, and jumbo Chanel bag-owner Rihanna could never be mistaken for a "regular" soccer mom. But at an event to unveil her fresh pair of Fenty x Puma It-sneakers, the multi-hyphenate showed just how she's stretching the definition of a grassy-sidelines-and-orange-slices outfit.

Rihanna, mom to sons RZA and Riot with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, arrived at a Los Angeles press conference on Oct. 24 in a polo sweater dress by Christopher John Rogers. The $1,495 piece plays off Rogers' love of juxtaposing colors and bold stripes, mixing bright shades of pink and red at the shoulders and mid-calf with neutral tones in the center. On her feet, she swapped out the vintage, matching Puma sneakers A$AP also owns with the brand-new Avanti model. (The latter piece is more accessible, retailing for $150.)

Rihanna wears a striped Christopher John Rogers dress with Avanti Puma sneakers for a press conference in Los Angeles

Rihanna poses with the new Fenty x Puma sneakers at her soccer mom-themed press conference.

It's a relatively preppy outfit for Rihanna, as well as a clever riff on sporty styling. (She even leaned into the suburban aesthetic with a flippy bob.) According to a press release, the singer wanted to redefine what "soccer mom" means: "fashionable, sporty-chic and comfortable," specifically.

She also wanted to remix her usual event set-up. Instead of meeting with reporters, Rihanna only took questions about her new sneakers from kids. I'm still waiting to hear if they asked for her favorite way to style them—and if A$AP Rocky also has a matching pair.

Rihanna doing an interview while wearing a Christopher John Rogers striped polo dress and a pair of sneakers

Rihanna's soccer mom press conference was kids-only.

Alongside their endorsement from fashion's first couple, Pumas have been rising in the ranks of 2024's trendiest sneakers. The Puma Speedcat, a style beloved by Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, just landed as the No.3 item on Lyst's "Hottest Products" list—right behind Alaïa's ballet flats and Coach's viral Brooklyn bag. Between the vintage-inspired colors and the supportive walkable sole, it's not that much of a stretch to see why the style is taking off.

Now, styling Puma sneakers in the name of breaking down the "soccer mom" stereotype? That's a job only Rihanna could pull off.

Rihanna wearing a polo Christopher John Rogers dress with sneakers in front of a soccer mom display

Rihanna styled her cardigan dress half-unbuttoned, with stacks of gold necklaces and her fresh Puma sneakers.

Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

