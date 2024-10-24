Multi-time Grammy winner, Fenty Beauty founder, and jumbo Chanel bag-owner Rihanna could never be mistaken for a "regular" soccer mom. But at an event to unveil her fresh pair of Fenty x Puma It-sneakers, the multi-hyphenate showed just how she's stretching the definition of a grassy-sidelines-and-orange-slices outfit.

Rihanna, mom to sons RZA and Riot with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, arrived at a Los Angeles press conference on Oct. 24 in a polo sweater dress by Christopher John Rogers. The $1,495 piece plays off Rogers' love of juxtaposing colors and bold stripes, mixing bright shades of pink and red at the shoulders and mid-calf with neutral tones in the center. On her feet, she swapped out the vintage, matching Puma sneakers A$AP also owns with the brand-new Avanti model. (The latter piece is more accessible, retailing for $150.)

Rihanna poses with the new Fenty x Puma sneakers at her soccer mom-themed press conference. (Image credit: BFA.com)

It's a relatively preppy outfit for Rihanna, as well as a clever riff on sporty styling. (She even leaned into the suburban aesthetic with a flippy bob.) According to a press release, the singer wanted to redefine what "soccer mom" means: "fashionable, sporty-chic and comfortable," specifically.

She also wanted to remix her usual event set-up. Instead of meeting with reporters, Rihanna only took questions about her new sneakers from kids. I'm still waiting to hear if they asked for her favorite way to style them—and if A$AP Rocky also has a matching pair.

Rihanna's soccer mom press conference was kids-only. (Image credit: BFA.com)

Alongside their endorsement from fashion's first couple, Pumas have been rising in the ranks of 2024's trendiest sneakers. The Puma Speedcat, a style beloved by Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, just landed as the No.3 item on Lyst's "Hottest Products" list—right behind Alaïa's ballet flats and Coach's viral Brooklyn bag. Between the vintage-inspired colors and the supportive walkable sole, it's not that much of a stretch to see why the style is taking off.

Now, styling Puma sneakers in the name of breaking down the "soccer mom" stereotype? That's a job only Rihanna could pull off.

Rihanna styled her cardigan dress half-unbuttoned, with stacks of gold necklaces and her fresh Puma sneakers. (Image credit: BFA.com)

