Rihanna Pairs Her Soccer Mom Jersey With Diamonds, Cherry Red Sneakers, and Caviar-Topped Chicken Nuggets
The star was simply having too much fun in this sporty-chic outfit.
Rihanna is deep in her soccer mom era, and I hope it never ends. On Dec. 19, Christmas came early when the star shared an Instagram reel of her and a friend sampling the ultimate soccer mom snack: chicken nuggets and caviar. Naturally, comedy ensues. What really made me do a double take, though, was the "Love on the Brain" singer's outfit.
Clad in a green and white striped jersey, the Grammy winner accessorized her sporty top with a diamond tennis necklace, a hulking diamond pendant, and a gold east-west ring studded with—you guessed it—more diamonds. Her voluminous curls were in rare form and her nails were painted a vivid shade of cherry red that really popped against her emerald green shirt.
The reel only shows Rih from the waist up, but thankfully, a promotional clip posted to Puma's account gave me a better look at her complete outfit. The beauty mogul topped her jersey with an oversize, menswear-inspired gray wool suit reminiscent of the '80s-style tailoring Hailey Bieber wore to her latest Rhode launch party. She also matched her manicure to a pair of bright red Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers before finishing the look with a small gray Goyard top-handle bag.
A post shared by PUMA Sportstyle (@pumasportstyle)
A photo posted by on
This isn't the first time RiRi has spoken about her desire to become a soccer mom. Although her sons are still a bit too young to play, it's never too early to start manifesting your dreams. At a Los Angeles press conference held on Oct. 24 to promote the Fenty x PUMA Avanti sneaker collaboration, the mother of two spoke about wanting to redefine the soccer mom stereotype in a colorful striped polo dress by Christopher John Rogers.
"The soccer mom stigma always had this 'Eww,' you know?" she told Entertainment Tonight at the event. "But now mothers are embracing their inner power and what it takes to show up on time, get them dressed, get snacks, put something on that makes you look a little decent and presentable… There was never supposed to be this ick. My kids don’t even play soccer and I want to be a soccer mom."
If de-stigmatizing soccer mom culture involves eating caviar and chicken nuggets with Rihanna, count me in.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Shared a Sweet Moment That Was Caught On Camera During the "Together at Christmas" Concert
The entire Wales family makes a brief appearance in the first footage from inside the event, which is set to air on Christmas Eve.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Sweaters, Coats, and New Boots: 15 NET-A-PORTER Items Every Winter Wardrobe Needs
The perfect mix of classic and trendy.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Princess Eugenie Seeks "Guidance" With Meghan Markle's North Star Earrings Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
The princess wore the symbolic jewels to a royal Christmas lunch.
By Kristin Contino Published