Rihanna is deep in her soccer mom era, and I hope it never ends. On Dec. 19, Christmas came early when the star shared an Instagram reel of her and a friend sampling the ultimate soccer mom snack: chicken nuggets and caviar. Naturally, comedy ensues. What really made me do a double take, though, was the "Love on the Brain" singer's outfit.

Clad in a green and white striped jersey, the Grammy winner accessorized her sporty top with a diamond tennis necklace, a hulking diamond pendant, and a gold east-west ring studded with—you guessed it—more diamonds. Her voluminous curls were in rare form and her nails were painted a vivid shade of cherry red that really popped against her emerald green shirt.

Rihanna samples caviar and chicken nuggets in a green and white striped soccer jersey paired with a cherry red manicure. (Image credit: Instagram/@badgalriri)

The reel only shows Rih from the waist up, but thankfully, a promotional clip posted to Puma's account gave me a better look at her complete outfit. The beauty mogul topped her jersey with an oversize, menswear-inspired gray wool suit reminiscent of the '80s-style tailoring Hailey Bieber wore to her latest Rhode launch party. She also matched her manicure to a pair of bright red Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers before finishing the look with a small gray Goyard top-handle bag.

This isn't the first time RiRi has spoken about her desire to become a soccer mom. Although her sons are still a bit too young to play, it's never too early to start manifesting your dreams. At a Los Angeles press conference held on Oct. 24 to promote the Fenty x PUMA Avanti sneaker collaboration, the mother of two spoke about wanting to redefine the soccer mom stereotype in a colorful striped polo dress by Christopher John Rogers.

"The soccer mom stigma always had this 'Eww,' you know?" she told Entertainment Tonight at the event. "But now mothers are embracing their inner power and what it takes to show up on time, get them dressed, get snacks, put something on that makes you look a little decent and presentable… There was never supposed to be this ick. My kids don’t even play soccer and I want to be a soccer mom."

If de-stigmatizing soccer mom culture involves eating caviar and chicken nuggets with Rihanna, count me in.