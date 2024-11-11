Rihanna's Trendy Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for Every Fashion Girl's Wish List
These are going to be the It shoe of the holiday season.
Ever since Alaïa released their iconic buckled ballet flats, fashion girlies everywhere have been clamoring to get their hands on them, and their feet in them. The rhinestone-studded design has become the gold standard for footwear aficionados, as the hot-ticket item only worn by the most stylish (and, at $1,290 a pop, the most wealthy).
Naturally, nearly everyone in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Anne Hathaway, owns some version of the style—whether from the brand itself, or from one of the many replicators. Rihanna, for example, is a big fan of Alaïa's glitzy black leather iteration and wore them time and again in 2023.
This year, however, the makeup mogul has moved on to another style—similar in design, but much more modern. On Nov. 10, she was photographed perched on a bench in front of her own Fenty Beauty campaign. She looked characteristically chic, in a simple look elevated with playful accessories. Her base layers were simple: an oversized white tee and a black stain maxi skirt. But the avocado green, feathered scarf she layered on top added a bit of uniqueness.
Her footwear, however, was easily the most notable aspect of the look. She wore what appear to be chainmail flats, complete with a black leather trim and buckled top strap. The brand isn't apparent, but these may be an unreleased style that's soon to come.
Rihanna soft-launched her new flats while visiting Barbados for Fenty Beauty's official Caribbean debut. At official brand events, she stepped out in heeled sandals and beachy dresses by Cult Gaia and Zimmermann. Still, it's her silver flats that are destined to be stuck in fashion girls' heads. (Thank the more walkable design and the holiday-appropriate shimmer.)
Though her exact shoes aren't available to shop yet, there are plenty of similarly shiny versions available. Shop them now for a dose of Rihanna-approved shine.
Shop Silver Ballet Flats Inspired By Rihanna
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
