Rihanna's Trendy Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for Every Fashion Girl's Wish List

Ever since Alaïa released their iconic buckled ballet flats, fashion girlies everywhere have been clamoring to get their hands on them, and their feet in them. The rhinestone-studded design has become the gold standard for footwear aficionados, as the hot-ticket item only worn by the most stylish (and, at $1,290 a pop, the most wealthy).

Naturally, nearly everyone in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Anne Hathaway, owns some version of the style—whether from the brand itself, or from one of the many replicators. Rihanna, for example, is a big fan of Alaïa's glitzy black leather iteration and wore them time and again in 2023.

This year, however, the makeup mogul has moved on to another style—similar in design, but much more modern. On Nov. 10, she was photographed perched on a bench in front of her own Fenty Beauty campaign. She looked characteristically chic, in a simple look elevated with playful accessories. Her base layers were simple: an oversized white tee and a black stain maxi skirt. But the avocado green, feathered scarf she layered on top added a bit of uniqueness.

Rihanna wears a feathered scarf and silver flats. (Image credit: Instagram/@rihanna)

Her footwear, however, was easily the most notable aspect of the look. She wore what appear to be chainmail flats, complete with a black leather trim and buckled top strap. The brand isn't apparent, but these may be an unreleased style that's soon to come.

Rihanna soft-launched her new flats while visiting Barbados for Fenty Beauty's official Caribbean debut. At official brand events, she stepped out in heeled sandals and beachy dresses by Cult Gaia and Zimmermann. Still, it's her silver flats that are destined to be stuck in fashion girls' heads. (Thank the more walkable design and the holiday-appropriate shimmer.)

Though her exact shoes aren't available to shop yet, there are plenty of similarly shiny versions available. Shop them now for a dose of Rihanna-approved shine.

Shop Silver Ballet Flats Inspired By Rihanna

J.Crew Logan Studded Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Leather $198 at J.Crew

Anthropologie Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats $160 at Anthropologie

Madewell The Remy Mary Jane Flat $168 at Madewell

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors