Selena Gomez Goes Business Casual the High-Low Way, in a $2,000 Blazer and $200 Jeans
She's taking cues from one of Jennifer Lopez's go-to outfit formulas for summer.
Selena Gomez is one of the most booked and busy stars out there at the moment. When she's not filming her hit show Only Murders in the Building or making her regular red carpet and TV appearances—and in vintage Versace at that—she's running her top TikTok-beloved beauty brand, Rare Beauty.
With much to do and many places to go, Selena Gomez has nailed down her wardrobe for when it's time to conduct business. This time around, she tapped a foolproof outfit formula, a blazer and jeans, for the occasion. But in true CEO fashion, she styled it the high-low way.
On Tuesday, August 6, stylist Erin Walsh shared a sneak peek at Selena Gomez's high-low business casual outfit for attending Sephora's Managers Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The "high" cost parts of her look came from the pieces you'd least expect: She wore a basic black T-shirt by Saint Laurent styled with a fitted black Chloé blazer. While exact pieces haven't yet been ID'ed, much of the brands' silhouettes hit the three and four digits, with a Saint Laurent tee in the $500s and a Chloé blazer in the whopping $2,000s.
It seems that Walsh took subtle cues from Jennifer Lopez when it came to the bottom half of Gomez's outfit for the event. Perhaps inspired by Lopez's affinity for baggy, wide-leg pants, she dressed the actress-slash-entrepreneur in a pair of light-wash denim jeans from the Los Angeles-based label Icon Denim, cinched at the waist with a black Saint Laurent leather belt. Most of the denim styles on the site are currently sold out, but similar oversized pieces are priced under $200—the standout "low" cost of her look.
The multi-hyphenate accessorized her look with black-and-white, pointed pumps by Alaïa and gold jewelry from Tabayer.
Gomez's brown hair was styled in loose waves by Marissa Marino. For her makeup, she tapped Hung Vanngo and went for subtly rosy pink cheeks and a glossy nude lip. She also showed off her custom "muted red" manicure in a short clip, her nails done by Tom Bachnik.
"Boss babe doing boss things," Erin Walsh captioned her two-part Instagram post about Selena Gomez.
While other stars go into vacation mode in Ibiza-approved sundresses and flip flops, Gomez has been nailing her work style this summer. In an earlier sighting at the 2024 Nexus Summit, for instance, the actress clocked in to represent Rare Beauty yet again wearing an all-white Banana Republic midi dress. She also enlisted in a similar ensemble for the Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit in New York City, where she wore a halter gown by the Australian brand Maticevski.
Gomez knows that if there's anything to swap dresses for, it's the blazer-and-jean work outfit combo, which is as timeless as it gets. Stars like Jennifer Lopez have revamped the look recently seen in their fair share of sharp blazers and ultra-wide denim.
Shop Selena Gomez's Blazer and Wide-Leg Jeans
