Sabrina Carpenter was born to wear mini dresses. Her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour is basically a love letter to hemlines that proudly expose your upper thigh. Some of her very best mini dresses, though, are reserved for her off-stage appearances. Like, for instance, the plunging gold sequin shift she wore to party into the wee hours of the morning at the Nice Guy following her sold-out Kia Forum shows on Nov. 18.

Based on what Carpenter's stylist Jared Ellner generally seems to gravitate toward, the deep V-neck dress in question is mostly likely a designer vintage pull—although it does resemble a gold paillette halter dress from Gucci's Fall 2024 collection. Luckily, you don't need to be a pop star to get your hands on the trendy Aritzia winter coat she's wearing atop her metallic mini.

Sabrina Carpenter tops her gold party mini with an Aritzia black wool coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Grab your credit card and get ready to add this winter closet essential to your shopping cart immediately, girlies. Because the oversize menswear-inspired coat she's wearing is a surprisingly affordable find: Aritzia's Slouch Coat in black wool. It costs less than $400 and comes in both petite sizing for our Short n' Sweet queens as well as regular and tall lengths.

Aritizia Babaton The Slouch Coat (Re)Camel Wool $375 at Aritzia

The "Taste" singer now joins the ranks of famous Aritzia fans including Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner. Celebrities—they really are just like us sometimes. Which is all to say, how soon can we get a Sabrina Carpenter x Aritzia capsule collection? All in favor say please, please, please.

To finish her going-out look, the Grammy nominee added some height with a pair of platform silver ankle-strap sandals that matched her glossy glazed donut manicure. After all, when you're under 5'3"—like me and every woman in my family—every inch counts.

Shop Metallic Mini Dresses and Heels Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter

Simon Miller Fountain Metallic Mini Dress $295 at Simon Miller

ASOS Edition Embellished Sequin and Fringe Halter Cowl Neck Mini Dress $179 at ASOS

Sam Edelman Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandal $150 at Nordstrom

Larroudé Dolly Ankle Strap Platform High Heel Sandals $315 at Bloomingdale's

