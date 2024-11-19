Sabrina Carpenter Tops Her Sequin Mini Dress With an Affordable Aritzia Winter Coat
The pop star paired her metallic gold mini dress with a surprisingly affordable winter coat.
Sabrina Carpenter was born to wear mini dresses. Her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour is basically a love letter to hemlines that proudly expose your upper thigh. Some of her very best mini dresses, though, are reserved for her off-stage appearances. Like, for instance, the plunging gold sequin shift she wore to party into the wee hours of the morning at the Nice Guy following her sold-out Kia Forum shows on Nov. 18.
Based on what Carpenter's stylist Jared Ellner generally seems to gravitate toward, the deep V-neck dress in question is mostly likely a designer vintage pull—although it does resemble a gold paillette halter dress from Gucci's Fall 2024 collection. Luckily, you don't need to be a pop star to get your hands on the trendy Aritzia winter coat she's wearing atop her metallic mini.
Grab your credit card and get ready to add this winter closet essential to your shopping cart immediately, girlies. Because the oversize menswear-inspired coat she's wearing is a surprisingly affordable find: Aritzia's Slouch Coat in black wool. It costs less than $400 and comes in both petite sizing for our Short n' Sweet queens as well as regular and tall lengths.
The "Taste" singer now joins the ranks of famous Aritzia fans including Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner. Celebrities—they really are just like us sometimes. Which is all to say, how soon can we get a Sabrina Carpenter x Aritzia capsule collection? All in favor say please, please, please.
To finish her going-out look, the Grammy nominee added some height with a pair of platform silver ankle-strap sandals that matched her glossy glazed donut manicure. After all, when you're under 5'3"—like me and every woman in my family—every inch counts.
Shop Metallic Mini Dresses and Heels Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
