Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Show Off Their Cozy Couple Style in Matching Clogs for a Sushi Date

Ahead of their one-year anniversary, the pair have officially started dressing alike.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on a date
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco looked cozy indeed after a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park. As they left the meal on Wednesday, Nov. 6, Blanco gently shielded the Rare Beauty billionaire from the paparazzi by putting his arm around her. It's so gratifying to see Gomez finally date someone who adores as much as the public does. And on the precipice of their one-year anniversary in December 2024, they've even started dressing alike.

Having finally wrapped simultaneous press tours for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building's fourth season, Selena Gomez stepped out in an outfit built around soft seasonal textures. Atop a pair of light wash jeans, the star layered a navy blue corduroy trench coat that evoked similar styles from Gabriela Hearst and Forte_Forte. With a camel brown fringe scarf looped around her neck, her new lob haircut was largely under wraps.

The gold Louis Vuitton insignia along the side of her shearling-lined beige clogs, however, was clearly visible. (Those slippers come from a past season, and I did manage to track down a pre-owned pair via Vestiaire Collective.) Evidently, designers aren't done co-opting the UGG boot renaissance, which began in 2018 but continues to crop up at fashion week season after season. Whether you decide to go for the original or splurge on a luxury dupe, though, Gomez is nonetheless giving us some very good UGG outfit inspiration.

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco

Selena Gome and Benny Blanco leaving their Sushi Park date in matching clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lv Cosy Mules & Clogs
Louis Vuitton Easy Mule Shearling

Like the adoring boyfriend he is, Blanco matched Gomez in a pair of gray paisley print clogs from Bravest Studios, paired with patchwork sweatpants, a vintage Peanuts graphic T-shirt, and an ivory hoodie.

Grey Paisley Clogs
 Bravest Studios Grey Paisley Clogs

Personally, I love when couples start dressing alike. For some, it's a natural side effect of spending so much time together. Case in point: Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal twinning in dark wash jeans and coordinating T-shirts last month. For others, like Zendaya and Tom Holland, it feels more like an intentional show of affection for one another. I haven't yet decided which couple style category Gomez and Blanco belong in, but I'll just say this: I can definitely imagine these two cooking breakfast on Christmas morning in matching flannel pajamas.

