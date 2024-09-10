Selena Gomez's Toronto International Film Festival Red Carpet Gown Subverts the Rosette Trend
She exuded dark glamour at the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere.
While Selena Gomez was glowing on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet in a sequined Rodarte gown for the Emilia Pérez premiere, she was also upending all your preconceived notions about the rosette trend. Talk about multitasking.
From hair clips in Copenhagen to antique brooches in New York City, the rosette trend blooming in the accessories market tends to be sweet and even twee. Designers top shirts and ballet flats, clutches and chokers with red satin rosettes when they're looking for a soft, romantic embellishment. Selena Gomez's gown, set at the spaghetti strap halter neckline with a gigantic black rosette, was a gothic twist on the trend.
Erin Walsh styled Gomez with a Morticia Adams-meets-Old Hollywood bent. The star's black dress, dripping in sequins, was juxtaposed with mermaid waves and a deep side-part, plus bold red lipstick straight out of Taylor Swift's makeup bag. Gomez also stacked on diamond drop earrings and diamond rings by Tiffany & Co., accessories fit for a newly-minted billionaire.
Gomez has spent the last few days promoting Emilia Pérez on the film festival circuit. First, she stopped by the Telluride Film Festival wearing fall staples like a camel coat and jeans. A few days later, she touched down at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing back-to-back little black dresses—and $18,000 Tiffany & Co. earrings.
The rosette trend was always going to make a comeback in Selena Gomez's press tour wardrobe. Stylist Erin Walsh has integrated the actor's red carpet wardrobe with 3-D florals throughout the Emilia Pérez promo cycle, beginning at the Cannes Film Festival in May. There, Gomez wore a red Giambattista Valli off-the-shoulder gown set with rosettes all over the neckline. She also appeared in a Balmain skirt printed with oversize red roses. They're all references to a look Gomez wears in the film, a Saint Laurent plunge-neck jumpsuit covered in photorealistic flowers.
Not all of Selena Gomez's red carpet looks have been floral-filled. Her biggest look of the Cannes Film Festival was a Saint Laurent gown that stunned in its simplicity: a white wraparound bodice and a black column skirt. Still, there's time for the actress to plant more of the rosette trend into her press tour wardrobe if she wants to.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Nina Dobrev's Carolina Herrera Matching Set Is the Style Comeback She's Waited For
The actress is coming out of a "cocoon" after recovering from a serious surgery.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Here's Why Fans Think 'Selling Sunset' May Hash Out the Off-Screen Drama With a Season 8 Reunion
The cast's statements on social media are beginning to eclipse the Netflix show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Selena Gomez Calls Boyfriend Benny Blanco Her "Best Friend" and a "Light in My Life"
"I've never been loved this way."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Nina Dobrev's Carolina Herrera Matching Set Is More Than Chic—It's a Sign of Her Style Reset
The actress is coming out of a "cocoon" after recovering from a serious surgery.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a $2,950 Celine Bag With a Classic 2000s Shoe Style
She paired it with some library-chic essentials.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears $8,820-Worth of Iconic Gucci Pieces for New York City Double Date Night
The pop star hit the town in a '60s-esque mini dress from the Italian fashion house.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings
Featuring a little black dress and $18,000 earrings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Meghan Markle's Navy Blue Jumpsuit Is Business Casual Perfection
The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for elevating affordable pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Styles Her All-White US Open Outfit With Rich-Looking Accessories
It's giving millionaire.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Laura Harrier's Favorite J.Crew Fall Staples Could Belong to a New York City Rom-Com Heroine
Even when she's jetting back to Los Angeles.
By Halie LeSavage Published