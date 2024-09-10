While Selena Gomez was glowing on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet in a sequined Rodarte gown for the Emilia Pérez premiere, she was also upending all your preconceived notions about the rosette trend. Talk about multitasking.

From hair clips in Copenhagen to antique brooches in New York City, the rosette trend blooming in the accessories market tends to be sweet and even twee. Designers top shirts and ballet flats, clutches and chokers with red satin rosettes when they're looking for a soft, romantic embellishment. Selena Gomez's gown, set at the spaghetti strap halter neckline with a gigantic black rosette, was a gothic twist on the trend.

Selena Gomez attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Emilia Pérez in a Rodarte dress dripping in sequins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Walsh styled Gomez with a Morticia Adams-meets-Old Hollywood bent. The star's black dress, dripping in sequins, was juxtaposed with mermaid waves and a deep side-part, plus bold red lipstick straight out of Taylor Swift's makeup bag. Gomez also stacked on diamond drop earrings and diamond rings by Tiffany & Co., accessories fit for a newly-minted billionaire.

Gomez accessorized her dress with diamond drop earrings and diamond rings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has spent the last few days promoting Emilia Pérez on the film festival circuit. First, she stopped by the Telluride Film Festival wearing fall staples like a camel coat and jeans. A few days later, she touched down at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing back-to-back little black dresses—and $18,000 Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Gomez was styled for the red carpet premiere by Erin Walsh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rosette trend was always going to make a comeback in Selena Gomez's press tour wardrobe. Stylist Erin Walsh has integrated the actor's red carpet wardrobe with 3-D florals throughout the Emilia Pérez promo cycle, beginning at the Cannes Film Festival in May. There, Gomez wore a red Giambattista Valli off-the-shoulder gown set with rosettes all over the neckline. She also appeared in a Balmain skirt printed with oversize red roses. They're all references to a look Gomez wears in the film, a Saint Laurent plunge-neck jumpsuit covered in photorealistic flowers.

Gomez started promoting Emilia Pérez at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a range of black, white, and red floral gowns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all of Selena Gomez's red carpet looks have been floral-filled. Her biggest look of the Cannes Film Festival was a Saint Laurent gown that stunned in its simplicity: a white wraparound bodice and a black column skirt. Still, there's time for the actress to plant more of the rosette trend into her press tour wardrobe if she wants to.