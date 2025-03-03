Selena Gomez Borrows a Diamond Necklace Rarer Than Her Engagement Ring for the 2025 Oscars After-Party
She looked like a billion bucks in this rare Bulgari choker.
Selena Gomez technically left the 2025 Oscars empty-handed, but I think we can all agree she won not once, but twice with her stunning red carpet looks. After kicking off the night in a blush pink crystal-studded Ralph Lauren dress, the beauty mogul changed into another custom creation for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
The newly engaged billionaire was clearly feeling herself in this strapless Armani Privé design with a sweetheart neckline. Commissioned for Gomez by stylist Erin Walsh, the slinky floor-length frock added intrigue to a classic silhouette by dousing her in molten black sequins from head to toe. Black platform peep-toe sandals gave the star some extra height and her marquise diamond engagement ring sparkled proudly on her left hand. But I'm certain even Benny Blanco would agree her Bulgari diamond choker necklace stole the show on Sunday.
No accessory could have more perfectly completed her look than this dazzling statement collar with an interlocking geometric pattern from the luxury Italian jeweler. Wound tightly around her neck, the piece recalled renderings of ancient Egypt's very own style icon Queen Nefertiti. Long necks were considered incredibly regal back then and collar necklaces were an amazing way for the pharaoh's wife to show off her best asset. Here, the pop star's glitzy Bulgari pull beautifully framed her face as well as her lob haircut, which was styled in classic Hollywood waves with a deep side-part. Her makeup, meanwhile, was kept very simple by contrast with peachy-nude lipstick, laminated brows, and fluttering lashes.
Gomez's diamond choker may not come directly from Nefertiti's personal archives, but the eye-popping necklace—in tandem with her liquid Ralph Lauren gown—nonetheless made her look like royalty.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
If You Were Less Than Excited With the Oscars Beauty Looks, Just Wait for the After-Party
Finally, the glam I've been craving.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp's Oscars After-Party Look Is a Major Vibe-Shift
The coquette trend has officially rallied.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
3 Packing Hacks You'll Want to Save Immediately
These strategies will simplify your vacation wardrobe.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Undergoes a Dramatic Vibe Shift for the 2025 Oscars After-Party in a Custom Chanel Crop Top and Skirt
The coquette trend has officially rallied.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Looks Redefine "Head-Turning"
Nearly-naked dresses were just the start.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Turns the 2025 Oscars After-Party Into Date Night in a Lacy Corset Dress
Her lacy corset dress set the mood.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Lets Some Cheek Peek Through Her 2025 Oscars After-Party Saint Laurent Dress
Her cheeky gown epitomized business in the front, party in the back.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Vintage Valentino 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress Embodies the Boho Trend Revival
Courtesy of vintage Valentino.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Vintage Saint Laurent Gown at the 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Invokes Old Hollywood
The 1987 strapless gown transforms into a sheer skirt at her thigh.
By Amy Mackelden Last updated
-
Method Dressing Was the Secret Standout Trend on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
From thoughtful color choices to blink-and-you-miss-it details.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Lacy Naked Dress
Jaws dropped at her Chanel couture.
By Lauren Tappan Published