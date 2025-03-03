Selena Gomez technically left the 2025 Oscars empty-handed, but I think we can all agree she won not once, but twice with her stunning red carpet looks. After kicking off the night in a blush pink crystal-studded Ralph Lauren dress, the beauty mogul changed into another custom creation for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

The newly engaged billionaire was clearly feeling herself in this strapless Armani Privé design with a sweetheart neckline. Commissioned for Gomez by stylist Erin Walsh, the slinky floor-length frock added intrigue to a classic silhouette by dousing her in molten black sequins from head to toe. Black platform peep-toe sandals gave the star some extra height and her marquise diamond engagement ring sparkled proudly on her left hand. But I'm certain even Benny Blanco would agree her Bulgari diamond choker necklace stole the show on Sunday.

Selena Gomez stuns in custom Armani Privé at the 2025 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No accessory could have more perfectly completed her look than this dazzling statement collar with an interlocking geometric pattern from the luxury Italian jeweler. Wound tightly around her neck, the piece recalled renderings of ancient Egypt's very own style icon Queen Nefertiti. Long necks were considered incredibly regal back then and collar necklaces were an amazing way for the pharaoh's wife to show off her best asset. Here, the pop star's glitzy Bulgari pull beautifully framed her face as well as her lob haircut, which was styled in classic Hollywood waves with a deep side-part. Her makeup, meanwhile, was kept very simple by contrast with peachy-nude lipstick, laminated brows, and fluttering lashes.

Selena Gomez accessorizes her strapless black sequin gown with a diamond choker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's Bulgari diamond collar frames her lob haircut beautifully. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's diamond choker may not come directly from Nefertiti's personal archives, but the eye-popping necklace—in tandem with her liquid Ralph Lauren gown—nonetheless made her look like royalty.