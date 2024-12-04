Selena Gomez proved more is always more in her latest jet-black outfit. The Rare Beauty billionaire arrived for a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 3 wearing a bratty black suede winter coat with a fully reversible shearling interior from one of her new favorite brands: Nour Hammour. In November, she wore a black leather trench coat with a removable shearling collar from the French designer to a Latinas in Hollywood event hosted by Netflix and ELLE at Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

This time, she chose to layer the ankle-grazing duster atop a cropped black sequin jacket and a white button-up blouse embellished with ruffles at the cuffs and mock neckline. From afar, the curved cut of her blazer looked very Saint Laurent. Her blouse, meanwhile, was a dead ringer for this romantic cotton poplin top from Akris Punto, the Swiss label's more casual sub-brand.

Selena Gomez wears a black Nour Hammour coat and Christian Louboutin pumps to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With the help of stylist Erin Walsh, the star finished her late-night talk show look with a black leather mini skirt, sheer black tights, and a pair of black patent leather Christian Louboutin Astrid pumps, which feature the brand's distinctive red sole, a pointed toe, and a sexy wrap-around ankle strap. The style is sold-out apart from select sizes available on Poshmark and eBay, but any pair from Marie Claire's guide to the best slingback heels would mirror the strappy look of Gomez's Louboutins quite nicely.

Gomez accessorized her ensemble with a pair of cascading silver statement earrings and a vampy manicure. Her brunette lob haircut—which she debuted in October at a panel discussion—was styled in a sleek blowout that curved inward toward her face at the ends. Her makeup emphasized her eyes with black winged liner paired with a glossy peach lip that was most likely the work of her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. (For a very close match, try Rare Beauty's Tinted Lip Oil Stain in the shade Joy, a muted peach.)

Of course, you don't have to be an actual billionaire to look like a billion bucks. In fact, nearly every piece Gomez is wearing can be replicated with similar styles from Mango. All you need is a bratty, insolent rich girl attitude to go with it.

