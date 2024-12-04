Selena Gomez Pairs Her Bratty Fur-Trimmed Winter Coat With Sequins, Ruffles, and Strappy Louboutin Pumps

She really did look like a billion bucks in this ultra-textural outfit.

Selena Gomez entering a show taping in a sequin and fur jacket
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez proved more is always more in her latest jet-black outfit. The Rare Beauty billionaire arrived for a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 3 wearing a bratty black suede winter coat with a fully reversible shearling interior from one of her new favorite brands: Nour Hammour. In November, she wore a black leather trench coat with a removable shearling collar from the French designer to a Latinas in Hollywood event hosted by Netflix and ELLE at Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

This time, she chose to layer the ankle-grazing duster atop a cropped black sequin jacket and a white button-up blouse embellished with ruffles at the cuffs and mock neckline. From afar, the curved cut of her blazer looked very Saint Laurent. Her blouse, meanwhile, was a dead ringer for this romantic cotton poplin top from Akris Punto, the Swiss label's more casual sub-brand.

Selena Gomez wearing a black Nour Hammour coat and Christian Louboutin pumps to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Selena Gomez wears a black Nour Hammour coat and Christian Louboutin pumps to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Marlene Shearling Coat
Nour Hammour Marlene Shearling Coat

Cotton Ruffled Blouse
Akris Punto Cotton Ruffled Blouse

With the help of stylist Erin Walsh, the star finished her late-night talk show look with a black leather mini skirt, sheer black tights, and a pair of black patent leather Christian Louboutin Astrid pumps, which feature the brand's distinctive red sole, a pointed toe, and a sexy wrap-around ankle strap. The style is sold-out apart from select sizes available on Poshmark and eBay, but any pair from Marie Claire's guide to the best slingback heels would mirror the strappy look of Gomez's Louboutins quite nicely.

Gomez accessorized her ensemble with a pair of cascading silver statement earrings and a vampy manicure. Her brunette lob haircut—which she debuted in October at a panel discussion—was styled in a sleek blowout that curved inward toward her face at the ends. Her makeup emphasized her eyes with black winged liner paired with a glossy peach lip that was most likely the work of her longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. (For a very close match, try Rare Beauty's Tinted Lip Oil Stain in the shade Joy, a muted peach.)

Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain
Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain in Joy

Of course, you don't have to be an actual billionaire to look like a billion bucks. In fact, nearly every piece Gomez is wearing can be replicated with similar styles from Mango. All you need is a bratty, insolent rich girl attitude to go with it.

Shop Sequin Jacket, Leather Minis, and Furry Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez

Leather-Effect Coat With Fur-Effect Trim - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Leather-Effect Coat With Fur-Effect Trim

Sequin Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Sequin Jacket With Pockets

100% Leather Straight-Fit Mini-Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango 100% Leather Straight-Fit Mini-Skirt

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸