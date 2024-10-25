Sophie Turner Supports Taylor Swift—and Adidas It-Sneakers—in My Go-To Errand Outfit
I've never related to the Queen of the North more.
2024 has been a big year for celebrities sending messages through graphic T-shirts and hoodies. Rihanna's "I'm Retired" Connor Ives T-shirt dress set the internet on fire in June; J.Lo winked at her divorce proceedings in a slogan crop top; and Kaia Gerber has advertised her literary salon in a series of baby tees. On an early-morning Oct. 25 walk, Sophie Turner joined the list in a relatable, low-key outfit—in her case, to remind the world she's one of Taylor Swift's most loyal supporters.
The Joan star strolled through Manhattan in a comfy-cozy outfit I recognize from my own runs around the city. Turner's easygoing look begins with a piece of Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch, a blue crewneck hoodie with concert dates stamped on the back. She paired it with gray sweatpants and Adidas Gazelle sneakers in a matching shade of slate blue, plus a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Seeing these pictures cross my desk felt more like looking in the mirror: I've tuned in to one too many Eras Tour TikTok livestreams in the exact same crewneck-and-sweats combination.
Sophie Turner's sweatshirt isn't just any old piece of Taylor Swift paraphernalia. Her blue crewneck is usually one of the first items to sell-out at her bestie's concerts. They're so popular, they were the subject of a New York Times report in 2023. Some devoted Swifties lined up for days outside of major stadiums to score theirs; (fake) fans are re-selling the sweatshirts for $200 on eBay and Poshmark. Either Turner was one of the first Swifties in line at the stadium to score hers when she last attended the Eras Tour—or, Swift hooked up her inner circle with their merch. (I'm guessing the latter.)
Turner's footwear, meanwhile, rival Hailey Bieber's new Adidas sneakers for the title of fall's trendiest pair. The slate blue colorway isn't quite as saturated as the classic black Samba or the cherry red Puma speedcat, but it's sold out in many colors. Brie Larson, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence also own Adidas Gazelles in various shades.
This casual outfit could just be Turner pulling on her easiest, comfiest clothes on a chilly October morning in New York City. But if I'm clowning in the style of a real Swift fan, I'll venture that the look is an Easter egg of its own—hinting that Sophie Turner will hit one of Taylor Swift's final concerts with Hadid, Selena Gomez, and the rest of the squad in tow. And if they do, I look forward to seeing their matching merch.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Takes Inspiration from Princess Kate in 23rd Birthday Snaps
The royal, who is heir to the Belgian throne, recently enrolled at Harvard.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Matthew Perry's Mom Suzanne Morrison Reveals He Wasn't "Frightened" of Death Anymore
"It was almost as though it was a premonition of something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Serves Some Leg While Out to Dinner
The pop star matched a see-through sweater to thigh-high boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Serves Some Leg in a See-Through Sweater Dress and Dominatrix Thigh-High Boots
The pop star matched a see-through sweater to thigh-high boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Is So Brave for Styling $1,150 Bottega Veneta Sandals Into a Casual Concert Outfit
She's stronger than I am.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Match in Swoon-Worthy Burgundy Date Night Outfits
So this is love.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya Supports Tom Holland—and the Parachute Pants Trend—With a Subtle Nod to His New Beer Brand
The 'Challengers' star ran errands with a nod to her boyfriend's new brand.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Fuels Up in Proenza x Sorel's Chunky Clogs After Pilates Class
The model took her black clogs for a spin in her Range Rover.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Redefines Soccer Mom Style in a Rainbow-Bright Polo Dress and New Puma It-Sneakers
Her latest sporty-chic outfit is proof.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Ganni Moto Boots Became Street Style's Breakout Fall Shoe Trend
Ganni's boots are currently the hottest style of the season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Trades Designer Bags for Quadruple-Decker Thanksgiving Pies on the 'And Just Like That' Set
This is her most unhinged Carrie Bradshaw look yet.
By Hanna Lustig Published