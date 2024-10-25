2024 has been a big year for celebrities sending messages through graphic T-shirts and hoodies. Rihanna's "I'm Retired" Connor Ives T-shirt dress set the internet on fire in June; J.Lo winked at her divorce proceedings in a slogan crop top; and Kaia Gerber has advertised her literary salon in a series of baby tees. On an early-morning Oct. 25 walk, Sophie Turner joined the list in a relatable, low-key outfit—in her case, to remind the world she's one of Taylor Swift's most loyal supporters.

The Joan star strolled through Manhattan in a comfy-cozy outfit I recognize from my own runs around the city. Turner's easygoing look begins with a piece of Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch, a blue crewneck hoodie with concert dates stamped on the back. She paired it with gray sweatpants and Adidas Gazelle sneakers in a matching shade of slate blue, plus a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Seeing these pictures cross my desk felt more like looking in the mirror: I've tuned in to one too many Eras Tour TikTok livestreams in the exact same crewneck-and-sweats combination.

Sophie Turner goes for a walk in sweatpants, Adidas Gazelle sneakers, and an Eras Tour sweatshirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sophie Turner's sweatshirt isn't just any old piece of Taylor Swift paraphernalia. Her blue crewneck is usually one of the first items to sell-out at her bestie's concerts. They're so popular, they were the subject of a New York Times report in 2023. Some devoted Swifties lined up for days outside of major stadiums to score theirs; (fake) fans are re-selling the sweatshirts for $200 on eBay and Poshmark. Either Turner was one of the first Swifties in line at the stadium to score hers when she last attended the Eras Tour—or, Swift hooked up her inner circle with their merch. (I'm guessing the latter.)

Turner's footwear, meanwhile, rival Hailey Bieber's new Adidas sneakers for the title of fall's trendiest pair. The slate blue colorway isn't quite as saturated as the classic black Samba or the cherry red Puma speedcat, but it's sold out in many colors. Brie Larson, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence also own Adidas Gazelles in various shades.

This casual outfit could just be Turner pulling on her easiest, comfiest clothes on a chilly October morning in New York City. But if I'm clowning in the style of a real Swift fan, I'll venture that the look is an Easter egg of its own—hinting that Sophie Turner will hit one of Taylor Swift's final concerts with Hadid, Selena Gomez, and the rest of the squad in tow. And if they do, I look forward to seeing their matching merch.