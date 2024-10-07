Kaia Gerber Styles Gen Z's Most Popular Accessory With Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats

If you need any reminder of Kaia Gerber's age, her latest outfit will save you a Google search. The second-generation model was photographed earlier today, Oct. 7, while FaceTiming on the streets of New York City. Public video chatting is an inherently Gen Z practice and Gerber did it while wearing a collection of the subgroup's favorite fashion trends.

Dressed in shades of blue, the star looked relaxed and oh so cool. It was the perfect running errands look, comprised of a cropped baby tee, a pin-striped denim jacket, and a pair of low-rise jeans that positively screamed "I was born in 2001." The baggy, indigo-wash denim is one of Gerber's favorites (she wore the same pair with another all-blue look just last week).

Kaia Gerber hits the NYC streets in a Gen Z-favorite accessory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories felt even more appropriate for a 2000s baby: she wore timeless, black leather ballet flats, a patent leather boho bag, and, in a swap from her rich claw clip, a "library science" trucker hat from her own merch collection. Though the boxy cap style is another Gen Z trademark (millennials had enough the first time around), the most indicative aspect of her ensemble was a pair of silver Airpods Max that were equal parts accessory and technology. With their sleek exterior and oversized look, the headphones are a fan favorite accessory for her age demographic.

Her headphones, too, have been on repeat as of late. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old popped out once more, wearing the Apple design. She styled them with the same dark denim, but chose a similar navy top and black leather bag.

Similar to Katie Holmes, this look is Gerber's signature throw-on-and-go outfit—and the rest of us should take note. Gen Z or otherwise, this is a look that's clearly worth repeating, especially during "How do I dress for this weather?" season. When temperatures cool down for real, look to Gerber again: the model tracked down an under-$150 J.Crew cashmere sweater made for cuddling up in.