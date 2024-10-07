Kaia Gerber Styles Gen Z's Most Popular Accessory With Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats

AirPods Max have become a generational calling card.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
If you need any reminder of Kaia Gerber's age, her latest outfit will save you a Google search. The second-generation model was photographed earlier today, Oct. 7, while FaceTiming on the streets of New York City. Public video chatting is an inherently Gen Z practice and Gerber did it while wearing a collection of the subgroup's favorite fashion trends.

Dressed in shades of blue, the star looked relaxed and oh so cool. It was the perfect running errands look, comprised of a cropped baby tee, a pin-striped denim jacket, and a pair of low-rise jeans that positively screamed "I was born in 2001." The baggy, indigo-wash denim is one of Gerber's favorites (she wore the same pair with another all-blue look just last week).

Stylish model Kaia Gerber keeps a low profile in sunglasses and headphones during a solo outing in New York on Oct. 7

Kaia Gerber hits the NYC streets in a Gen Z-favorite accessory.

Dahl Striped Denim Jacket
Veronica Beard Dahl Striped Denim Jacket

Her accessories felt even more appropriate for a 2000s baby: she wore timeless, black leather ballet flats, a patent leather boho bag, and, in a swap from her rich claw clip, a "library science" trucker hat from her own merch collection. Though the boxy cap style is another Gen Z trademark (millennials had enough the first time around), the most indicative aspect of her ensemble was a pair of silver Airpods Max that were equal parts accessory and technology. With their sleek exterior and oversized look, the headphones are a fan favorite accessory for her age demographic.

Apple - Airpods Max - Silver
Apple AirPods Max

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane The Day Ballet Flat

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Sandro Grained Leather Tote Bag
Sandro Grained Leather Tote Bag

Her headphones, too, have been on repeat as of late. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old popped out once more, wearing the Apple design. She styled them with the same dark denim, but chose a similar navy top and black leather bag.

Similar to Katie Holmes, this look is Gerber's signature throw-on-and-go outfit—and the rest of us should take note. Gen Z or otherwise, this is a look that's clearly worth repeating, especially during "How do I dress for this weather?" season. When temperatures cool down for real, look to Gerber again: the model tracked down an under-$150 J.Crew cashmere sweater made for cuddling up in.

