I Have Enough Reformation Dresses, So I’m Using Black Friday to Shop Its It Girl-Approved Shoe Selection
These rich-looking boots, flats, and heels will instantly elevate your look.
Reformation is a brand that needs no introduction. From Taylor Swift to Marie Claire contributing editor Kathryn Zahorak, it seems like every It girl I follow is a loyal fan of the label. While Ref's cashmere sweaters and wedding-approved dresses earn plenty of hype, I want to draw your attention to the brand's underrated shoe range, all of which are majorly discounted during Reformation's Black Friday sale.
The brand's shoe section deserves far more hype—you can find just about every major shoe trend, from fall-forward loafers to every kind of boot, all in luxurious finishes and the season's hottest colors. I'm confident in saying that Reformation's shoes make up some of the best Black Friday boot deals (and overall Black Friday fashion deals for that matter) I've spotted so far.
For a one-way ticket to having the coolest shoe collection out of everyone you know, shop Reformation's Black Friday shoe deals. Rest assured, these under-$500 shoes (most ring in at under $300!) are pairs you can turn to time and time again to elevate your look.
Because your holiday party dress deserves equally as stunning shoes.
These chocolate brown heels can be worn with nearly everything in your fall wardrobe.
The coolest girls I know wear harness boots like these on repeat.
This pair would look especially cool with a winter dress.
Elevate your go-to black ballet flats, or opt for one of the nine other colorways these cool flats come in.
These boots were practically made to pair with your going-out outfits.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.