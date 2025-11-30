Reformation is a brand that needs no introduction. From Taylor Swift to Marie Claire contributing editor Kathryn Zahorak, it seems like every It girl I follow is a loyal fan of the label. While Ref's cashmere sweaters and wedding-approved dresses earn plenty of hype, I want to draw your attention to the brand's underrated shoe range, all of which are majorly discounted during Reformation's Black Friday sale.

The brand's shoe section deserves far more hype—you can find just about every major shoe trend, from fall-forward loafers to every kind of boot, all in luxurious finishes and the season's hottest colors. I'm confident in saying that Reformation's shoes make up some of the best Black Friday boot deals (and overall Black Friday fashion deals for that matter) I've spotted so far.

For a one-way ticket to having the coolest shoe collection out of everyone you know, shop Reformation's Black Friday shoe deals. Rest assured, these under-$500 shoes (most ring in at under $300!) are pairs you can turn to time and time again to elevate your look.