Odessa A'Zion is reminding me once again why I absolutely love seeing spiral curls on the red carpet.

On Jan. 8, the Marty Supreme actor attended Nominees Night, a pre-Golden Globes event hosted by Spotify and The Hollywood Reporter in Los Angeles. She showed up looking effortlessly cool in an all-black suit with an oversized blazer, but her glam was the even bigger attraction. At a few of her most recent red carpet engagements, she's worn her natural spiral curls in a big and bouncy state, but this time around she opted for a gelled down look, with the pieces that normally frame her face pinned to either side of her head and a dramatic kiss curl bang just above her eyebrows.

Odessa A'zion attends Nominees Night hosted by Spotify and The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A'Zion also recently starred in Rachel Sennott's new HBO comedy series, I Love LA, and with the conclusion of the show's first season, social media has been buzzing about the actor's curls. More specifically, people have been wondering if her now-signature look is actually a wig. During her appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards this week, she set the record straight.

“The gag is, the LA premiere [of Marty Supreme] was a wig, and the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair,” she told Deadline on the red carpet. “And everyone thinks it's a wig. You think I could afford a wig like that? I’ve heard wigs like that could go up to $20,000 or $30,000.” She later added that she's been doing her own hair and makeup throughout this awards season.

Curly shag haircuts are shaping up to be a huge part of the trend cycle this winter. "I predict we’ll be seeing people who actually do have natural curls or waves finally showcasing them more often," curly hair specialist Dusty Schlabach previously told MC. "It’s a flex-because you can’t fake real curls and natural patterns without it looking very 'done' and too polished to feel effortless; some can’t be replicated at all."

If you have curly hair and want to achieve a look similar to A'Zion's, read ahead to see a few products that might come in handy while styling.

