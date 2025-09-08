Selena Gomez's Classic White Sneakers Trade Places With Her Trendy Adidas
Her Adidas Spezials missed her flight.
Selena Gomez was nominated for two Moon Person trophies at the 2025 MTV VMAs, but unlike Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, she RSVP-ed "maybe next year."
Instead, Gomez was spotted on the opposite coast, boarding a flight out of LAX. She swapped sky-high heels for chunky white sneakers, any A-lister's preferred airport shoes. Similar to the Adidas Superstars in Jennifer Lawrence's closet, Gomez's trainers featured leather uppers and rubber platform soles. The ultra-wide lens makes them tricky to ID from afar. Judging by their black heel tabs and monogrammed laces, I suspect they're a vintage $405 pair from Chanel.
Comfort was clearly the driving force behind Gomez's travel-friendly 'fit, as it should be for any frequent flyer. She paired wide-leg sweatpants with an equally-oversize Free People jean jacket. Its light-wash shade felt quite unexpected for Gomez, given fall's rising indigo denim trend. Prada's Galleria bag, a top-handle tote in Saffiano leather, acted as her small but mighty carry-on.
These white sneakers appear to be a new addition to Gomez's rotation. However, you may recognize her denim jacket from a recent Instagram post. On Sept. 1, the "Who Says" singer confirmed the baggy jacket landed in her vacation suitcase. Instead of her latest shoes, she pulled off the brown sneaker trend with $110 Adidas Spezials. They had all the makings of Adidas Sambas, except with extra-heightened gum-soles.
At this point, Gomez has her in-flight fashion down to a science, starting with ultra-cozy shoes. Last month, she gave Ugg slippers a go while en route to her bachelorette trip in Cabo. White sneakers felt slightly more elevated for the comfort-first star, but even so, right up her minimalist alley.
Shop White Sneakers Inspired by Selena Gomez
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.