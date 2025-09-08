Selena Gomez's Classic White Sneakers Trade Places With Her Trendy Adidas

Selena Gomez was nominated for two Moon Person trophies at the 2025 MTV VMAs, but unlike Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, she RSVP-ed "maybe next year."

Instead, Gomez was spotted on the opposite coast, boarding a flight out of LAX. She swapped sky-high heels for chunky white sneakers, any A-lister's preferred airport shoes. Similar to the Adidas Superstars in Jennifer Lawrence's closet, Gomez's trainers featured leather uppers and rubber platform soles. The ultra-wide lens makes them tricky to ID from afar. Judging by their black heel tabs and monogrammed laces, I suspect they're a vintage $405 pair from Chanel.

Selena Gomez kept a low-profile outside LAX in classic white sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Comfort was clearly the driving force behind Gomez's travel-friendly 'fit, as it should be for any frequent flyer. She paired wide-leg sweatpants with an equally-oversize Free People jean jacket. Its light-wash shade felt quite unexpected for Gomez, given fall's rising indigo denim trend. Prada's Galleria bag, a top-handle tote in Saffiano leather, acted as her small but mighty carry-on.

These white sneakers appear to be a new addition to Gomez's rotation. However, you may recognize her denim jacket from a recent Instagram post. On Sept. 1, the "Who Says" singer confirmed the baggy jacket landed in her vacation suitcase. Instead of her latest shoes, she pulled off the brown sneaker trend with $110 Adidas Spezials. They had all the makings of Adidas Sambas, except with extra-heightened gum-soles.

Back in August, Selena debuted her new take on the brown sneaker trend. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

At this point, Gomez has her in-flight fashion down to a science, starting with ultra-cozy shoes. Last month, she gave Ugg slippers a go while en route to her bachelorette trip in Cabo. White sneakers felt slightly more elevated for the comfort-first star, but even so, right up her minimalist alley.

