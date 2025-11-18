Scarves Are My Favorite Styling Hack—I'm Eyeing These for Winter 2025

Unbeknownst to me, over the past few years I’ve compiled quite the collection of scarves. This week, while hanging yet another scarf on a velvet hanger, I realized I don’t have space for any more—and yet I am browsing them constantly. This month alone, I’ve purchased three and am eyeing even more. To me, they are the perfect accessory. Some might think just for winter, I say for all time. Of course, in winter they're most useful. My acupuncturist tells me to always wear one when on planes or in any windy area to protect my neck from being thrown out (this happens often).

(Image credit: Grace O’Neill Dougherty)

Scarves are by far my favorite styling hack. A sweater can be a scarf. I tie scarves around my neck, waist, hips, and shoulders, sometimes even my head if I want to feel like Grace Kelly in a convertible. When I was growing up, you could not find my mother without a pashmina or cashmere wrap close by. She recently sent me a photo of her from the ‘80s wearing a fab silk scarf around her shoulders. Last year for Christmas she gifted me a luxurious black cashmere wrap, not dissimilar to this one from J. Crew.

(Image credit: Grace O’Neill Dougherty)

Scarves are one of the only ways I allow patterns into my wardrobe. I tend towards a neutral palette when dressing, but adding some tartan, plaid, jacquard, or a stripe is a nice touch to add in some character. This morning I woke up to a message from an Etsy seller telling me her shop was now open after being out of town. I had messaged her a few weeks back (a bit desperate) raving about an Armani fringe scarf in her shop in hopes to be the first to know when she was back. I pressed purchase and she told me someone else had messaged her about the same one, but I had gotten to it first. Then she told me it might be time to buy a lottery ticket. I told her I don’t mess around when it comes to Armani.

(Image credit: Grace O’Neill Dougherty)

Scarf-adjacent (but a scarf to me no less) is this poncho from Cecilie Telle whose knits I’ve had on my radar since last winter. Her scarves and ponchos use wool from an English yarn manufacturer (the only way to do it if you ask me). I opted for the Half Neck Poncho in Indigo Melange, but they come in an array of what I like to call bubble gum colors. I can’t help but think of That Gap Turtleneck from the early 2000s when I see the CT Block Scarf. Gap brilliantly revived a version of the sweater last year, but here’s a vintage one. While you’re at it, I recommend perusing Cecilie’s Ball bags , too. Great Christmas gift.

Another secondhand find that just came in the mail this week was an Agnes b. Lambswool two-tone beauty. I wore her last night with my trusty Armani trench. Similar here . Also on my wishlist is the maker Anni Spadafora of mezza mezza out of Canada who handweaves all her creations on a loom in her living room. I love Anni’s red stripe scarf, the only one available at the moment and perfect for the holidays. Katie Merchant mentioned her on her Substack this week , which by the way is one of the best out there . Personally, in my top three.

mezza mezza Handwoven Scarf in Milano Pinstripe CA$232 at mezzamezza.ca

It feels wrong to write about scarves and not mention the lovely Extreme Cashmere. I have always wanted one of these handkerchiefs. I am hoping and praying the color Rosa comes back in this style before the holidays because it’s my favorite one. I also love that they name their scarves “the witch"—the pointed and distinct ends that twirl and excess of fabric that you can hang and drape feels very fitting for the name.

I can’t forget to mention Ilana Blumberg , who my lovely boyfriend brought to my attention a few weeks ago. I hope he doesn’t read this because I plan on getting him this hat for Christmas. Personally I am going to opt for the candy cane colored snood to pair with my vintage wool coat. Another designer out of London is Carter Young, one of my personal favorites. This grand scarf from him is a great option and unisex. Share the love this holiday season!!!!

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors