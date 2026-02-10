Minimalist Style Isn't Boring—These Nordstrom Sale Finds Prove It
21 wardrobe staples that look expensive, but aren't.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Take a peek into my winter wardrobe, and you'll see it's filled with elevated staples. As much as I love my pared-back personal style, it never hurts to update my minimalist essentials, especially during a sale as good as Nordstrom's End of Season event.
From now through February 16, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of deals across every category. New markdowns include early spring picks and winter trends, but I'm personally scoping out the sale for chic must-haves. Think: elevated tops for layering, classic denim, easy-to-style boots, and cashmere sweaters.
After scrolling through page after page of the sale, I've rounded up the deals that minimalists will go crazy over. From Levi's jeans to wear-everywhere Adidas sneakers, you're bound to rewear these picks again and again. What's more, they all ring in at under $200 (most are $100 and under!).
I'm not a fan of loud colors, so this olive green is right up my alley.
Minimalist It girls are currently loving high-vamp flats like this chocolate brown pair.
A classic trench coat is the ultimate spring jacket.
I could wear these Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers with nearly everything in my closet.
A sweater dress is my go-to when I don't know what to wear in the winter.
Minimalists, don't be afraid to spice up your outfits with this layering tee.
Pair this sweater with jeans and boots for an easy, polished winter formula.
As far as 2026 denim trends go, I'm going all in on dark-wash jeans.
Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters are unmatched in terms of price and quality.
From the short heel down to the square toe, these are my ideal pair of black boots.
No minimalist shoe collection is complete without a pair of loafers.
I could style this button-down shirt a thousand different ways, so it's going in my cart.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.