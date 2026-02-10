Take a peek into my winter wardrobe, and you'll see it's filled with elevated staples. As much as I love my pared-back personal style, it never hurts to update my minimalist essentials, especially during a sale as good as Nordstrom's End of Season event.

From now through February 16, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of deals across every category. New markdowns include early spring picks and winter trends, but I'm personally scoping out the sale for chic must-haves. Think: elevated tops for layering, classic denim, easy-to-style boots, and cashmere sweaters.

After scrolling through page after page of the sale, I've rounded up the deals that minimalists will go crazy over. From Levi's jeans to wear-everywhere Adidas sneakers, you're bound to rewear these picks again and again. What's more, they all ring in at under $200 (most are $100 and under!).

