Minimalist Style Isn't Boring—These Nordstrom Sale Finds Prove It

21 wardrobe staples that look expensive, but aren't.

Take a peek into my winter wardrobe, and you'll see it's filled with elevated staples. As much as I love my pared-back personal style, it never hurts to update my minimalist essentials, especially during a sale as good as Nordstrom's End of Season event.

From now through February 16, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of deals across every category. New markdowns include early spring picks and winter trends, but I'm personally scoping out the sale for chic must-haves. Think: elevated tops for layering, classic denim, easy-to-style boots, and cashmere sweaters.

After scrolling through page after page of the sale, I've rounded up the deals that minimalists will go crazy over. From Levi's jeans to wear-everywhere Adidas sneakers, you're bound to rewear these picks again and again. What's more, they all ring in at under $200 (most are $100 and under!).

Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.