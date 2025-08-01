August is officially here, and with it inevitably comes more hot weather. However, I'm excited for the new month because it also means we're one step closer to wearing fall's biggest fashion trends. I can't wait to pull my boots and leather jackets out of storage, but until then, I'll be relying on summer-to-fall transitional outfits and the essentials I rely on to create them.

For the next couple of months, my wardrobe will revolve around a few end-of-season trends that can work as the weather cools. Think: lightweight sweaters, lace-trimmed skirts, chocolate brown pieces, and athleisure-inspired bottoms. Luckily for me, my new-season wardrobe and my budget, all of the pieces I've been eyeing are currently on major sale across the web.

I took the liberty of searching my favorite retailers for fall-friendly finds that won't break the bank, and I did not end up empty-handed. To see all of the under-$150 transitional pieces I'm shopping, keep scrolling. Highlights include my favorite-ever baggy jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch, a J.Crew sweater made for cool summer nights, and a trench coat from Mango to wear, well, everywhere.