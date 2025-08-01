18 Under-$150 Transitional Pieces I’m Going to Be Living in Over the Next Four Months
Nail the new-season dressing.
August is officially here, and with it inevitably comes more hot weather. However, I'm excited for the new month because it also means we're one step closer to wearing fall's biggest fashion trends. I can't wait to pull my boots and leather jackets out of storage, but until then, I'll be relying on summer-to-fall transitional outfits and the essentials I rely on to create them.
For the next couple of months, my wardrobe will revolve around a few end-of-season trends that can work as the weather cools. Think: lightweight sweaters, lace-trimmed skirts, chocolate brown pieces, and athleisure-inspired bottoms. Luckily for me, my new-season wardrobe and my budget, all of the pieces I've been eyeing are currently on major sale across the web.
I took the liberty of searching my favorite retailers for fall-friendly finds that won't break the bank, and I did not end up empty-handed. To see all of the under-$150 transitional pieces I'm shopping, keep scrolling. Highlights include my favorite-ever baggy jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch, a J.Crew sweater made for cool summer nights, and a trench coat from Mango to wear, well, everywhere.
I'm always needing fresh white T-shirts, so I'll be stocking up before the new season arrives. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
A lightweight summer sweater is just what you need to beat cold weather days. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Keep this cotton cardigan at your desk for extra warmth and a fun pop of color. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
A slip skirt is a wardrobe staple, no matter the season. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
I'm expecting barn jackets to make a full return come fall. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
This transitional dress is perfect for those in-between days. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Get a jump on fall's Victorian romance trend with this pretty top. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
Trendy track pants are the coolest way to wear sweats in public. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
This fluttery top has fall's boho trend written all over it. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
You can style these classic black trousers a thousand different ways to fit the occasion. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
For those days when all you want to wear are your pajamas, this cardigan is the next best thing. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
I wear this exact pair of jeans on a weekly basis—they're that good. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
If you have a wedding on your calendar in the next couple of months, this would make for the ultimate wedding guest dress. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Leave it to Everlane to create the perfect white tank top for every season. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
All of my favorite It girls are wearing lace-trimmed skirts, and I don't see that dying down anytime soon. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
There's nothing like a great trench coat to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
A trendy tailored vest pairs with everything from long white skirts to jeans and trousers. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
I expect Bermuda shorts to still be everywhere in two months. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.