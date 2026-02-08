My Midwestern Sister Asked for Chic Spring Basics—I Sent Her These 23 Affordable Nordstrom Sale Finds

Rich taste for less than $100.

Jyoti Babani (left) and Snehal Babani (right) at fashion week wearing checked suits and sunglasses
My twin sister and I may be identical, but our shopping habits are not. I don't mind an investment piece here and there, but she only sticks to under-$100 finds. Since Nordstrom's End of Season Sale has officially arrived, she asked me for help with her new-season style. I spotted a ton of affordable spring style basics that look so much more expensive than her budget normally allows. As the caring sister I am, I had to share them with her (and you).

Nordstrom's new markdowns dropped on February 6, offering 50 percent off top brands like Ugg, Mango, Free People, and more. For my Midwestern sister, though, I'm opting for rich-looking pieces that will elevate her minimalist wardrobe. Think: boots, jeans, and sweaters. And because she's a lover of all things cozy, I'm also passing along a few elevated comfy picks.

Curious to see what made my shortlist? Keep scrolling to shop every under-$100 on-sale Nordstrom find I told her to buy. The deals only last until February 16, and I've got a feeling these will sell out before then.

Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.