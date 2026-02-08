My Midwestern Sister Asked for Chic Spring Basics—I Sent Her These 23 Affordable Nordstrom Sale Finds
Rich taste for less than $100.
My twin sister and I may be identical, but our shopping habits are not. I don't mind an investment piece here and there, but she only sticks to under-$100 finds. Since Nordstrom's End of Season Sale has officially arrived, she asked me for help with her new-season style. I spotted a ton of affordable spring style basics that look so much more expensive than her budget normally allows. As the caring sister I am, I had to share them with her (and you).
Nordstrom's new markdowns dropped on February 6, offering 50 percent off top brands like Ugg, Mango, Free People, and more. For my Midwestern sister, though, I'm opting for rich-looking pieces that will elevate her minimalist wardrobe. Think: boots, jeans, and sweaters. And because she's a lover of all things cozy, I'm also passing along a few elevated comfy picks.
Curious to see what made my shortlist? Keep scrolling to shop every under-$100 on-sale Nordstrom find I told her to buy. The deals only last until February 16, and I've got a feeling these will sell out before then.
These high-vamp flats are the upgrade her flat-shoe collection needs.
Her go-to white T-shirt could use an upgrade.
A denim trend that works for everyone is straight-leg jeans.
These are a neutral Adidas sneaker I can see her wearing all the time.
I've turned her to Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters, and now she can't get enough.
We're both not too keen on color, but cool blue is a winter color trend we can get behind.
I'm shocked that these suede boots are under $100.
The easiest way to update minimalist outfits is to throw a layering tee into the mix.
Classic knee-high boots are a minimalist wardrobe staple.
Olive green is a great non-boring neutral shade for minimalists.
After sharing this pair, I've finally convinced my sister to try out loafers.
A barn jacket like this is the perfect transitional weather piece.
My sister loves an oversized cardigan, so I found this elevated pick for her.
If she buys any trendy sneakers this year, I'm hoping it's this pair.
If there's one thing my sister loves, it's a cozy loungewear set.
A cool leather jacket is at the top of her wishlist, and I think I just found a winner.
