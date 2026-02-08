My Midwestern Sister Asked for Chic Spring Basics—I Sent Her These 23 Affordable Nordstrom Sale Finds

My twin sister and I may be identical, but our shopping habits are not. I don't mind an investment piece here and there, but she only sticks to under-$100 finds. Since Nordstrom's End of Season Sale has officially arrived, she asked me for help with her new-season style. I spotted a ton of affordable spring style basics that look so much more expensive than her budget normally allows. As the caring sister I am, I had to share them with her (and you).

Nordstrom's new markdowns dropped on February 6, offering 50 percent off top brands like Ugg, Mango, Free People, and more. For my Midwestern sister, though, I'm opting for rich-looking pieces that will elevate her minimalist wardrobe. Think: boots, jeans, and sweaters. And because she's a lover of all things cozy, I'm also passing along a few elevated comfy picks.

Curious to see what made my shortlist? Keep scrolling to shop every under-$100 on-sale Nordstrom find I told her to buy. The deals only last until February 16, and I've got a feeling these will sell out before then.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors