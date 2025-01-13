Sydney Sweeney Winterizes a Plunging Mini Dress With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Fur-Lined Penny Lane Coat
The star layered all her favorite cold-weather trends for a night on Broadway.
Sydney Sweeney knows more is always more when you're dressing for a night at the theater. Her ensemble confirmed as much when the actor arrived at a Broadway production of Cult of Love on Jan. 11 wearing all her favorite winter trends at once.
There to support her former Euphoria castmate Barbie Ferreira—who stars in the play alongside Shailene Woodley—Sweeney made sure to show up and show out in a dramatic black Penny Lane coat. Lined and trimmed with tonal black fur, the longline jacket featured statement cuffs and exaggerated lapels strongly reminiscent of the Nour Hammour coats Selena Gomez has been favoring this season.
The White Lotus alum layered her furry statement piece over a navy blue tent dress with a deep V neckline that nearly plunged to her belly button. Mindful of New York City's bone-chilling winters, she layered a sheer sapphire blue turtleneck underneath the mini dress for added warmth. Both pieces come courtesy of New York City label SER.O.YA, and together, they make a compelling case for pulling your spring dresses out of storage a little early.
The Emmy Award nominee accessorized the look with office siren-coded sheer tights and black patent slingback heels. Her bow-topped black satin Givenchy micro-bag, though, evidenced the last vestiges of balletcore. Although balletcore is no longer at its height, nostalgia's grip on fashion trends will continue in 2025 in the form of jelly sandals and girlish bag charms.
One trend Sweeney has definitely decided to leave behind, however, is her bob haircut. After debuting it during Paris Fashion Week and rocking it all summer long, the star seems to have let her surprise chop grow all the way out into a wavy waist-length mane.
