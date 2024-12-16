Sydney Sweeney Is the Face of Winter Maximalism in a Furry Bucket Hat and Cardigan Knit Puffer
She piled on the seasonal statement accessories for a shopping spree in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney bundled up in the most maximalist way for a shopping spree with friends in New York City on Dec. 14. The Anyone But You star embraced the cold weather in a down-filled puffer coat covered in a quilted light beige knit. The cardigan-inspired piece elevated a classic winter jacket silhouette that can be hard to find in anything but sporty nylon.
Sweeney topped her cozy puffer with an even more eye-catching piece: a Celine sherpa cashmere bucket hat embellished with a Triomphe insignia patch hovering above the brim. Furry bucket hats have been a celebrity winter street style mainstay since 2021, when muses like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski endorsed the look in whimsical styles from British designer Emma Brewin. The Y2K trend also takes inspiration from the oversize baby pink bucket hat Pamela Anderson wore to the 1999 MTV Music Awards. Since then, many luxury labels—including Burberry, Prada, Saint Laurent, Marni, Loewe, and Loro Piana—have jumped on the textured topper bandwagon with iterations made from alpaca fleece, shearling, velvet, and faux fur in a myriad of prints and colors.
The Euphoria cast member balanced out her statement hat and coat with a pair of wide-leg patch-pocket jeans cinched with a tobacco brown leather Miu Miu belt and an ivory crewneck sweater. She matched her winter white manicure to her Amina Muaddi pointed-toe ankle boots with an exaggerated flare heel.
Something I didn't fully grasp before laying eyes on her latest outfit is that Sweeney's "more is more" approach to red carpet dressing—as seen in her 2024 Met Gala transformation, plus her Angelina Jolie cosplay at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party— also extends to her personal style. Even in a casual context such as her weekend outing in SoHo, the actor couldn't help but pile on a couple more statement accessories: a gold chain and brown leather Loewe Squeeze Bag, along with black cat-eye sunglasses from Chloé.
Evidently, more is more—especially when the weather outside is frightful.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
