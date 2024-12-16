Sydney Sweeney bundled up in the most maximalist way for a shopping spree with friends in New York City on Dec. 14. The Anyone But You star embraced the cold weather in a down-filled puffer coat covered in a quilted light beige knit. The cardigan-inspired piece elevated a classic winter jacket silhouette that can be hard to find in anything but sporty nylon.

Sweeney topped her cozy puffer with an even more eye-catching piece: a Celine sherpa cashmere bucket hat embellished with a Triomphe insignia patch hovering above the brim. Furry bucket hats have been a celebrity winter street style mainstay since 2021, when muses like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski endorsed the look in whimsical styles from British designer Emma Brewin. The Y2K trend also takes inspiration from the oversize baby pink bucket hat Pamela Anderson wore to the 1999 MTV Music Awards. Since then, many luxury labels—including Burberry, Prada, Saint Laurent, Marni, Loewe, and Loro Piana—have jumped on the textured topper bandwagon with iterations made from alpaca fleece, shearling, velvet, and faux fur in a myriad of prints and colors.

Sydney Sweeney tops her cream-colored knit puffer with a furry off-white bucket hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euphoria cast member balanced out her statement hat and coat with a pair of wide-leg patch-pocket jeans cinched with a tobacco brown leather Miu Miu belt and an ivory crewneck sweater. She matched her winter white manicure to her Amina Muaddi pointed-toe ankle boots with an exaggerated flare heel.

Sydney Sweeney pairs wide-leg jeans with pointy white ankle boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something I didn't fully grasp before laying eyes on her latest outfit is that Sweeney's "more is more" approach to red carpet dressing—as seen in her 2024 Met Gala transformation, plus her Angelina Jolie cosplay at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party— also extends to her personal style. Even in a casual context such as her weekend outing in SoHo, the actor couldn't help but pile on a couple more statement accessories: a gold chain and brown leather Loewe Squeeze Bag, along with black cat-eye sunglasses from Chloé.

Sydney Sweeney sports black Chloé cat-eye sunglasses and a small brown Loewe bag with a gold chain strap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evidently, more is more—especially when the weather outside is frightful.