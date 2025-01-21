Ever since Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium wearing $16,500-worth of Chanel runway pieces for the Chiefs-Texans playoff game on Jan. 18, I've had one question top of mind. What were Swift and Caitlin Clark whispering about in their box seats? If I had to guess, the singer was telling the fellow-fashion lover a secret about her latest Chiefs game outfit: She and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer actually snuck in an under-$200 accessory among all those Chanel double-Cs.

Taylor Swift dressed in nearly head-to-toe Chanel for the Chiefs vs. Texans game on Jan. 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Observers who are fluent in runway fashion didn't need much time to ID Taylor Swift's plaid coat, bodysuit, and pearly chain belt as hailing from Chanel's Resort 2025 collection. Those three items alone cost a pretty $16,500 at retail. Adding her pendant Chanel earrings, classic black Chanel flap bag, and knee-high boots to the mix, her outfit's total valuation soared above $20,000.

One accessory left viewers confounded. Being a sub-20 degrees Fahrenheit day in Kansas City, Swift opted to keep her hands warm in a pair of leather gloves. (Not that frostbite could even keep her from writing one of her signature bridges.) The glossy black leather blended right in with the checks in Swift's Chanel jacket and the overall palette of her outfit. However, those tiny-yet-essential accessories weren't actually of Parisian origin.

By Tuesday, Jan. 21, style reporter Sarah Chapelle of Taylor Swift Styled noted that the singer actually chose a pair of under-$200 gloves from Canada Goose.

Swift paired her oversize Chanel plaid jacket with $195 gloves from Canada Goose. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada Goose Leather Glove Ribbed Luxe $195 at Canada Goose

If Swift had to break her Chanel streak with anything, it was going to be an ultra-functional (and still nicely designed) accessory. According to Canada Goose's website, these lined gloves are also touch-screen friendly—so Swift could swipe through her phone and take game-day pictures. And the leather was such high-quality, it took a full 72 hours for it to be identified as the accessible outlier in her Chanel-ified outfit.

Swift's Chanel bodysuit, jacket, and pearl belt were pulled from Chanel's Resort 2025 collection, but winterized with knee-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Learning a piece of Swift's style is literally at our fingertips isn't the only surprise from the day's outing. Videos of the singer entering the stadium showed her security guard carrying her embossed Louis Vuitton bag from an earlier game this season. Secret, revealed: Even superstars like Taylor Swift change out their bags for a photo op.

