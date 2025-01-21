Taylor Swift Sneaks an Unexpected, Under-$200 Accessory Into Her All-Chanel-Everything Chiefs Outfit
It blended right in with her off-the-runway jacket.
Ever since Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium wearing $16,500-worth of Chanel runway pieces for the Chiefs-Texans playoff game on Jan. 18, I've had one question top of mind. What were Swift and Caitlin Clark whispering about in their box seats? If I had to guess, the singer was telling the fellow-fashion lover a secret about her latest Chiefs game outfit: She and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer actually snuck in an under-$200 accessory among all those Chanel double-Cs.
Observers who are fluent in runway fashion didn't need much time to ID Taylor Swift's plaid coat, bodysuit, and pearly chain belt as hailing from Chanel's Resort 2025 collection. Those three items alone cost a pretty $16,500 at retail. Adding her pendant Chanel earrings, classic black Chanel flap bag, and knee-high boots to the mix, her outfit's total valuation soared above $20,000.
One accessory left viewers confounded. Being a sub-20 degrees Fahrenheit day in Kansas City, Swift opted to keep her hands warm in a pair of leather gloves. (Not that frostbite could even keep her from writing one of her signature bridges.) The glossy black leather blended right in with the checks in Swift's Chanel jacket and the overall palette of her outfit. However, those tiny-yet-essential accessories weren't actually of Parisian origin.
By Tuesday, Jan. 21, style reporter Sarah Chapelle of Taylor Swift Styled noted that the singer actually chose a pair of under-$200 gloves from Canada Goose.
If Swift had to break her Chanel streak with anything, it was going to be an ultra-functional (and still nicely designed) accessory. According to Canada Goose's website, these lined gloves are also touch-screen friendly—so Swift could swipe through her phone and take game-day pictures. And the leather was such high-quality, it took a full 72 hours for it to be identified as the accessible outlier in her Chanel-ified outfit.
Learning a piece of Swift's style is literally at our fingertips isn't the only surprise from the day's outing. Videos of the singer entering the stadium showed her security guard carrying her embossed Louis Vuitton bag from an earlier game this season. Secret, revealed: Even superstars like Taylor Swift change out their bags for a photo op.
Shop More Under-$200 Winter Accessories Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
