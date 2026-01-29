Coach has made a name for itself as a titan in the leather goods space. However, it’s also a brand fueled by reinvention, able to innovate and churn out viral, celebrity- and editor-adored accessories year after year, while still honoring its roots. Its latest drop is a testament to this ethos—and might be my favorite launch of the year so far.

The Repurposed Capsule is a continuation of the brand's (Re)Loved initiative, and consists of a tight edit of apparel and accessories—from the perfect lived-in-feeling jeans to new Tabby bags—made from post-consumer denim sourced from vintage and secondhand stores. Prices range from $350 to $795.

A shot from the Coach Repurposed campaign. (Image credit: Coach)

Both the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 runway collections were on the mood board: Eagle-eyed fans will spot a reimagining of the denim jackets presented in the latter (which featured refreshed iterations of pre-loved pieces).

All-denim looks from Spring 2025 inspired pieces in this new collection. (Image credit: Coach)

This is the latest example of Coach's commitment to taking a more conscious approach to fashion. You can discover a range of upcycled, restored, and vintage bag styles on Coach's (Re)Loved page. There's also the circular subbrand, Coachtopia , which launched in 2023.

The Repurposed Capsule only strengthens the brand's connection to the past while creating a selection of perfectly on-trend pieces for the future. Keep scrolling to shop several of my favorite styles from the drop.

Shop The Coach Repurposed Capsule

