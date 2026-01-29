Coach’s New Repurposed Capsule Reimagines the Elevated Basic
It's my favorite drop of the year so far.
Coach has made a name for itself as a titan in the leather goods space. However, it’s also a brand fueled by reinvention, able to innovate and churn out viral, celebrity- and editor-adored accessories year after year, while still honoring its roots. Its latest drop is a testament to this ethos—and might be my favorite launch of the year so far.
The Repurposed Capsule is a continuation of the brand's (Re)Loved initiative, and consists of a tight edit of apparel and accessories—from the perfect lived-in-feeling jeans to new Tabby bags—made from post-consumer denim sourced from vintage and secondhand stores. Prices range from $350 to $795.
Both the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 runway collections were on the mood board: Eagle-eyed fans will spot a reimagining of the denim jackets presented in the latter (which featured refreshed iterations of pre-loved pieces).
This is the latest example of Coach's commitment to taking a more conscious approach to fashion. You can discover a range of upcycled, restored, and vintage bag styles on Coach's (Re)Loved page. There's also the circular subbrand, Coachtopia, which launched in 2023.
The Repurposed Capsule only strengthens the brand's connection to the past while creating a selection of perfectly on-trend pieces for the future. Keep scrolling to shop several of my favorite styles from the drop.
Shop The Coach Repurposed Capsule
