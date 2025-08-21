Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb, Paid Homage to Her Grandma’s Signature Style

It look like "like grandmother, like granddaughter" is officially a thing. Grace Kelly's granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb, paid homage to the late actress and royal's signature style in a recent picture she shared on Instagram.

Gottlieb, who is the daughter of Princess Grace's youngest daughter, Princess Stéphanie, and Jean Raymond Gottlieb, posed in a colorful floral headscarf in one picture included in a recent carousel of photos she shared on Instagram.

Kelly was known for using headscarves to keep her own iconic blonde locks tame, and was photographed sporting the accessory many times over the course of her life.

Grace Kelly and Jacques-Yves Cousteau on The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau in 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco and host Lee Grant in the Main Courtyard of the Prince's Palace of Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco in 1977. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Grace of Monaco attends a poetry reading in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1979. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kelly was known for wearing headscarves over her head and knotted beneath her chin, Gottlieb opted for a modern take, pulling her headscarf across her forehead and knotting it behind her head.

"Pure happiness," Gottlieb captioned the Instagram post (per People), alone with a before list of a few of her favorite things—including the sun, love, a dog, a bocce-like French game called pétanque, the stars, and family—in French.

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old has channeled her famous grandmother's love for headscarves. She posted pictures of herself wearing the accessory multiple times on Instagram in 2021 and 2022.

Gottlieb's love of headscarves isn't the only way she's paid homage to Kelly's iconic style, either. In July, she wore a 2025-worthy version of Kelly's iconic Rear Window gown to Monaco's Red Cross Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’ve seen all her films. Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock’s work is one of my favorites," Gottlieb told Gala of her Red Cross gala dress, which was a custom design by Elisabetta Franchi that featured a more plunging bodice than Kelly's version of the dress and added a high slit to the gown's skirt.

Grace Kelly is seen wearing a similar gown in Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the gala, Gottlieb showed off her Rear Window-inspired look on Instagram, gushing about the opportunity to pay homage to her late grandmother.

"A look back at the @croixrougemc Gala ❤️," Gottlieb captioned the post. "Thanks to @elisabettafranchi, I was able to pay tribute to my grandmother with this magnificent dress 😍."