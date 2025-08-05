Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Summer Scarf Trend 3 Ways, Complete With Chic Braided Pigtails
So retro.
2025’s hottest summer accessory is undoubtedly the silk scarf. If you’ve been outside at all this summer, it’s likely that you’ve come across at least a few people sporting scarves in various ways, from the Old Hollywood-style headscarf to a makeshift choker tied around the neck. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber took on the trend when it originally resurfaced last year, but if there’s any person who’s been able to take the scarf trend to the next level, it’s Anya Taylor-Joy, who somehow found a way to wear three scarves three different ways and pair it with an old-school hairstyle.
Over the weekend, the actor made an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary in Budapest, where she was seen wearing a lime green, textured scarf wrapped around her head Old Hollywood-style with two pigtail braids hanging out from either side. She wore mostly natural glam, save for a bright red lipstick, and to really play up the look’s retro vibe, she added a pair of black shades.
Resourceful as ever, Taylor-Joy wrapped another cream-colored silk scarf around her shoulders to wear it as a shawl, and she added a third scarf to the mix by wrapping it around the handle of her Farm Rio handbag.
From pigtail braids and fishtail braids to cornrows and box braids, braids are a perfect summer hairstyle because they're easy to wear and take care of, not to mention that if your hair is textured, they can save you from constantly manipulating your strands for at least a few weeks at a time. As evidenced by the braid and scarf combo that Taylor-Joy wore this weekend, a simple braid or two can also go with just about anything, and you can make them look as chic or as elegant as you want them to.
Read ahead to find everything you'd need to get the look.
There's nothing like a scarf with a fun print. To really give your look a retro vibe, a leopard print is the way to go.
For a real touch of over-the-top glamour, add a bold lip. This matte formula is long-lasting and features vitamin E to keep the lips hydrated.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.