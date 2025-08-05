2025’s hottest summer accessory is undoubtedly the silk scarf . If you’ve been outside at all this summer, it’s likely that you’ve come across at least a few people sporting scarves in various ways, from the Old Hollywood-style headscarf to a makeshift choker tied around the neck. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber took on the trend when it originally resurfaced last year, but if there’s any person who’s been able to take the scarf trend to the next level, it’s Anya Taylor-Joy, who somehow found a way to wear three scarves three different ways and pair it with an old-school hairstyle.

Over the weekend, the actor made an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary in Budapest, where she was seen wearing a lime green, textured scarf wrapped around her head Old Hollywood-style with two pigtail braids hanging out from either side. She wore mostly natural glam, save for a bright red lipstick, and to really play up the look’s retro vibe, she added a pair of black shades.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Budapest with her braids and silk scarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Resourceful as ever, Taylor-Joy wrapped another cream-colored silk scarf around her shoulders to wear it as a shawl, and she added a third scarf to the mix by wrapping it around the handle of her Farm Rio handbag.

Anya Taylor-Joy proving the versatility of the silk scarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From pigtail braids and fishtail braids to cornrows and box braids, braids are a perfect summer hairstyle because they're easy to wear and take care of, not to mention that if your hair is textured, they can save you from constantly manipulating your strands for at least a few weeks at a time. As evidenced by the braid and scarf combo that Taylor-Joy wore this weekend, a simple braid or two can also go with just about anything, and you can make them look as chic or as elegant as you want them to.

Read ahead to find everything you'd need to get the look.

