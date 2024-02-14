Just when Zendaya's Dune: Part Two press tour looks couldn't get any more high fashion, the actress debuted two more masterpieces today while promoting the film in London. One of them hasn't even hit the runway yet.

The genius behind this sci-fi couture campaign, stylist Law Roach, just revealed on Instagram that Zendaya's photo call du jour look is from the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection of London-based brand Roksanda. It's set to take center stage during the designer's upcoming London Fashion Week show. Leave it to Zendaya to wear something so exclusive that it's considered "pre-runway."

Zendaya attending a Dune: Part Two photo call wearing a plum suit from the London-based brand Roksanda. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The plum-colored look itself is certainly one to behold. It features a low-cut blazer with trousers that have a coordinating skirt over the top—a nod to the divisive layering trend that has slowly inched its way back to the mainstream. The Euphoria star paired her architectural suit with a Bulgari ear cuff and hoop earrings (no surprise, given that she is an ambassador for the Italian fine jeweler).

For her glam, Zendaya matched the color of her suit accordingly, flaunting a shimmery purple eye. As for hair, she opted for an extremely long braid down her back.

Zendaya wearing hoop earrings and an ear-cuff and from Bulgari at a Dune: Part Two photo call in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doubling down on her runway-influenced outfits, Zendaya wore a Balmain Fall/Winter 2024 RTW look just hours earlier. The tan two-piece included a padded shoulder top that embraced dystopian desert vibes, fitting for Dune-related press. Although this piece was originally styled with gold cuff bracelets on the Balmain runway, Zendaya kept accessories at bay, letting the look speak for itself.

Zendaya ready to do press in a tan two-piece Balmain look. (Image credit: Splash/Backgrid)