Zendaya is currently taking an Italian vacation with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Apparently, her It girl takes on reigning summer trends (a white skirt outfit idea, a Mary Jane shoe, a rosette hair clip) went out of office with her.

So far, Zendaya's been flying under the radar in Italy (so much so that no one really knows which city she's actually in). Still, fans managed to snap Zendaya on a day date with Tom Holland on Wednesday, August 14, in photos shared on X.

Zendaya was spotted wearing a black tank top with a scalloped neckline and a slightly plunging back. Sure, a frilly black tank on a hot summer day may not look groundbreaking, but her choice of bottoms really seals the deal.

CeCe Scallop Trim Knit Sweater Tank $69 at Nordstrom

Nodress Lace Trim Mini Skirt $175 at Revolve

Z clearly keeps close tabs on trends, as evidenced by her choice to pair the basic top with a teeny tiny white skirt—a miniature version of the white maxi skirt outfit idea taking over from the Prada and Proenza Schouler runways to the streets of New York, Paris, and Milan. Her skirt had all of the qualities that the It girls are loving in their TikTok-approved styling formula this season, including pointelle fabric and tiered ruffles.

If her co-sign on the white skirt trend wasn't evident of her fashionista senses, then her accessories are further proof. Zendaya styled her day date look with a pair of double-strap, satin Mary Jane flats (which look very similar to Sandy Liang's pointe shoe-inspired designs) and a red rose embedded into her braided crown hairstyle.

Sandy Liang Pointe Mary Jane Flat $550 at Nordstrom

Neiman Marcus Rose Jaw Clip $150 at

Her boyfriend Tom Holland trailed behind her on the busy street, opting for a simple black collared shirt with knee-hitting shorts and white sneakers.

As Hollywood's biggest style star, Z is no stranger to keeping a watchful eye on trends; in many ways, she is the one who sets them. Just days before, the Euphoria star was in Italy, sprucing up her tailored vest with summer's popular boxer shorts and mesh flats trends.

Foolproof and minimal is the key to Zendaya's street-style looks—a complete contrast from what we usually see from the actress on the red carpet. With the white skirt outfit formula is easy to follow (and easy to revamp), it's no wonder she's taken it to Italy while on a touristy date with her beau. Whether it's for the office or a night out, the TikTok-adored look can be switched up to your liking. Wear a black tube top and a white maxi skirt, or recreate Zendaya's outfit. No matter how you wear it, it'll still have its understated and chic appeal.

Shop Zendaya's White Skirt and Mary Janes Outfit

More to Come Mina Bustier Top $78 at Revolve

Jeffrey Campbell Satine Double Strap Mary Jane Flat $155 at Nordstrom

Reformation Nalini Cotton Sweater Tank $128 at Reformation

LoveShackFancy Matera Ribbon-Waist Cotton Dobby Stripe Mini Skirt $295 at Neiman Marcus