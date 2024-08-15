Zendaya's Italy Day Date Outfit Includes a TikTok-Favorite White Skirt and the Mary Janes Trend
She copy and pasted from her FYP to the Italian sidewalk.
Zendaya is currently taking an Italian vacation with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Apparently, her It girl takes on reigning summer trends (a white skirt outfit idea, a Mary Jane shoe, a rosette hair clip) went out of office with her.
So far, Zendaya's been flying under the radar in Italy (so much so that no one really knows which city she's actually in). Still, fans managed to snap Zendaya on a day date with Tom Holland on Wednesday, August 14, in photos shared on X.
Zendaya was spotted wearing a black tank top with a scalloped neckline and a slightly plunging back. Sure, a frilly black tank on a hot summer day may not look groundbreaking, but her choice of bottoms really seals the deal.
Z clearly keeps close tabs on trends, as evidenced by her choice to pair the basic top with a teeny tiny white skirt—a miniature version of the white maxi skirt outfit idea taking over from the Prada and Proenza Schouler runways to the streets of New York, Paris, and Milan. Her skirt had all of the qualities that the It girls are loving in their TikTok-approved styling formula this season, including pointelle fabric and tiered ruffles.
If her co-sign on the white skirt trend wasn't evident of her fashionista senses, then her accessories are further proof. Zendaya styled her day date look with a pair of double-strap, satin Mary Jane flats (which look very similar to Sandy Liang's pointe shoe-inspired designs) and a red rose embedded into her braided crown hairstyle.
Her boyfriend Tom Holland trailed behind her on the busy street, opting for a simple black collared shirt with knee-hitting shorts and white sneakers.
As Hollywood's biggest style star, Z is no stranger to keeping a watchful eye on trends; in many ways, she is the one who sets them. Just days before, the Euphoria star was in Italy, sprucing up her tailored vest with summer's popular boxer shorts and mesh flats trends.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Foolproof and minimal is the key to Zendaya's street-style looks—a complete contrast from what we usually see from the actress on the red carpet. With the white skirt outfit formula is easy to follow (and easy to revamp), it's no wonder she's taken it to Italy while on a touristy date with her beau. Whether it's for the office or a night out, the TikTok-adored look can be switched up to your liking. Wear a black tube top and a white maxi skirt, or recreate Zendaya's outfit. No matter how you wear it, it'll still have its understated and chic appeal.
Shop Zendaya's White Skirt and Mary Janes Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Arrest Made in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Untimely Death
The beloved actor passed away in 2023 from acute effects of ketamine.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
32 Surprising Rules Olympic Athletes Have to Follow During the Games
From no French fries in the Village to an "intimacy ban," there's a lot to know.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kim Kardashian Coordinates Her Miu Miu With...Her Puppy?
This is a styling trick we haven't seen before.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Color-Coordinates Gigi Hadid's Favorite Miu Miu Top With a Matching Birkin—and Her Pomeranian
This is a styling trick we haven't seen before.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lily Collins Gives the Divisive Peplum Trend's Comeback a Dazzling Couture Upgrade
Her gown combined two divisive trends into one.
By India Roby Published
-
The Kaia Gerber Recipe for Wearing Pajamas Outside: A Classic Bag, It Sneakers, and a Full Earring Stack
Step one: Fill out your earring stack.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie Travels in the Espadrille Sandal Trend Taking Over Europe
Even in transit, she dresses just like she always does.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
First Jamie Haller's Shoes Captivated Tastemakers. Now She's Taking Over Their Entire Closets
Jamie Haller's first clothing line is available today.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Brings Back a 2013 Bra Top Trend Like Only She Can
The style is very much back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Test-Drives the Barn Jacket Trend Everyone Will Wear This Fall
The pop star is trading bikinis for barn jackets.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jenna Ortega Puts a 'Beetlejuice' Spin on Naked Dressing in Archival Vivienne Westwood
The star kicked off her press tour in archival Vivienne Westwood.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated