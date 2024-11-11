Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Coordinate in Cozy Sweaters on the Set of Their New Movie

His and hers style is suddenly so inspiring.

Zendaya wears a rollneck cream sweater with a black coat on the set of The Drama with Robert Pattinson
Halie LeSavage
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are only playing a couple in their new movie, The Drama. Still, photos of the duo matching in cream sweaters on the film's Boston, MA, set during a Nov. 7 night shoot have converted me to the Church of Celebrity Couple Style.

The pair filmed a scene that, from pictures released on Nov. 11, looked like a near car-wreck. But there was nothing accidental about the way Zendaya and Pattinson were dressed to crossing a street before yelling at an oncoming sedan for several takes in a row. Both actors were outfitted in beige knits fit for a J.Crew catalog: Zendaya's a roll-neck resembling the '90s classic, Pattinson's a darker beige with a white T-shirt layered underneath. Z also cozied up in the type of coat that's becoming a signature for her character—at least in the photos I've seen. She was once again swathed in an oversize winter coat, this time in a shade of black, with her hair pulled into a slicked-back bun. A trendy suede bag and utility pants completed her down-to-earth styling for the shot.

Zendaya on the set of The Drama with Robert pattinson where they wear coordinating sweaters

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson filmed a near-car accident scene in Boston on Nov. 7, with coordinating cream sweaters as their supporting players.

Heritage Cotton Rollneck™ Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Rollneck Sweater

a model wears a black jacket with wide leg pants
Quince 100% Merino Wool Shawl Collar Long Coat

Mark & Graham Messenger Bag
Mark & Graham Messenger Bag

This tiny peek into the closets of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's characters raised more questions than it answered. Are they dressing similarly to symbolize that they're a solid unit—or to underscore how they'll be somehow torn apart in the film? Are they going to share a quiet luxury palette for the entirety of the movie? Most importantly, where exactly do these perfect layers come from? I know none of the above, but I do know that I sent my husband a screenshot and a four-word text as soon as I saw the pair: "This could be us."

Details about The Drama, slated for release by A24 in 2025, are still incredibly scarce. There's more readily available about Zendaya's real-life couple style her fictional take. Her boyfriend, Tom Holland, is living with her in Boston for The Drama's shoot, and wearing coordinating outfits with her whenever they're out in public. Over the weekend, a lucky fan caught the duo in matching black jackets for a coffee run. Days before that, they walked Zendaya's dog, Noon Coleman, while Zendaya layered neutrals and Holland wore a coordinating striped T-shirt.

Off-screen, Zendaya has recently proven herself to favor affordable Reformation sweaters and On sneakers (in spite of her Loewe and Louis Vuitton Neverfull budget). When The Drama's costume designer is ready to open up about the brands the cast is wearing in Boston, I'll be first in line with my tape recorder. I've shopped out several rollneck sweaters with the same cozy vibes as Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's in the meantime, for all our amateur couple-coordination needs.

Shop Cream Sweaters Inspired by Zendaya (and Robert Pattinson)

Ralph Lauren Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Ralph Lauren Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Aritzia Cashmere Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater
Aritzia Cashmere Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater

Cashmere Sweater
Guest in Residence Cashmere Sweater

Reiss Eliza Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Reiss Eliza Wool & Cashmere Sweater

Cotton Turtleneck Sweater
J.Crew Cotton Turtleneck Sweater

