Zendaya's Go-With-Everything Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag Is the Definition of an Investment Piece

A 2000s-era status symbol, reimagined.

Zendaya arrives &#039;Prelude To The Olympics&#039; at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Once fall hits, everyone likes to credit trench coats or black boots as the do-it-all staples that carry the rest of your closet on their backs. And while they certainly fall in the top five, the hardest-working item in any wardrobe is inarguably the everyday work bag.

Within that category, Louis Vuitton's Neverfull ranks among the most famous designs of all time. The spacious tote bag is made of coated canvas, often covered in the brand's famous LV logo, and was considered the ultimate status symbol of the early 2000s. Recently, however the Neverfull has gotten a modern-day upgrade, taking it from a throwback staple to a truly timeless investment piece matched by the likes of Goyard's Saint Louis bag.

Only a few weeks after its launch, Zendaya had already added Louis Vuitton's new, reversible design (which costs a cool $3,000) to her wardrobe. On Sunday, Oct. 27, the actor was spotted in New York City with her brother, Austin Coleman, and her dog, Noon Coleman, carrying the heritage style. Instead of the typical monogram print, however, hers was in sleek black.

Zendaya was seen out in New York with her brother Austin Stoermer Coleman and her dog Midnight, dressed in a chic and cozy outfit. She wore a dark blue denim jacket over a gray sweater, paired with loose white wide-legged pants and white sneakers. Zendaya was also spotted holding a cap of Bero, the non-alcoholic beer recently launched by her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya's latest look was a mix of quiet luxury and cool-girl athleisure.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Neverfull Inside Out MM
Louis Vuitton Neverfull Inside Out MM

The nondescript handbag matched the rest of her vibe perfectly. Zendaya's look was all rich-girl basics, including: cat eye Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a plush gray sweater, and a simple (but costly) denim jacket from The Row.

The only departure from this aesthetic were a couple of simple sportswear pieces. She wore white parachute pants and a pair of sneakers from On, also in white.

On The Roger Centre Court
On The Roger Centre Court

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
Lululemon Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

Ness Oversized Denim Jacket
The Row Ness Oversized Denim Jacket

Super Luxe Cashmere Fisherman Sweater
Naadam Super Luxe Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Bombe Cat Eye Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Bombe Cat Eye Sunglasses

Though Zendaya is far past her tennis-coded Challengers days, the actor is still very much in her sporty era. Since becoming the spokesperson for athletic brand On, she's been keeping most of her street style looks in the athleisure vein. (Think: biker shorts and Uggs, or parachute pants and Tom Holland merch.) And they just keep getting better and better.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸