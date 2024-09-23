Zendaya Nails a Street Style 180 in Classic White Sneakers and the Parachute Pants Trend
She's so brave for this.
We, as a collective society, already knew Zendaya's best looks contain multitudes. The actor can seamlessly pivot from tennis-inspired to sci-fi to runway—often times in the very same week. This was particularly noticeable during her Dune: Part Two slash Challengers era, during which she bounced back and forth between photocalls and vibes.
Lately, however, Zendaya has been keeping it low-key, offering fans little more than a rare Wimbledon spotting over the past few months. This weekend, however, the star was hard at work. Back on her street style game, she popped out wearing several newly-minted designer pieces.
On Saturday, Zendaya was spotted in Manhattan serving both face and looks. She started with a color blocked Burberry ensemble, then swapped for a voluminous Louis Vuitton bubble dress a few hours later. (You can see photos here.) The following day, on Sept. 22, she was spotted once more, but this time her aesthetic was the picture of casual.
Shifting her vibe entirely, Zendaya chose a laid-back streetwear look for lunch with her stylist—the man behind all the aforementioned fashion moments—Law Roach. She wore a plain tank top and matching white sneakers by On. She styled the combo with a Y2K trend even the bravest Gen Zers are hesitant to try: parachute pants.
The billowing track pants gave her look a nostalgic, sporty vibe (one of Zendaya's many signature looks). The proverbial cherry on top was a cherry red windbreaker made of the same light-weight fabric.
Though she didn't attend any New York Fashion Week shows, Zendaya's lazy-girl look is straight out of the post-NYFW playbook. It's the type of outfit editors reach for when you're exhausted from wearing full glam and uncomfortable shoes for nine days straight.
This is all to say, her look is the epitome of comfort, style, and savvy branding. Z was recently announced as a spokesperson for On sneakers, after all. The way she pulled off her style switch-up, she could convince anyone to try both her sneakers and the parachute pants trend revival.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
