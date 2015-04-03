Ew: Your Birth Control Is Causing Infertility and Gender-Switching in Fish
WHAT DID I JUST DRINK?!!
By Chelsea Peng
Okay, so this is pleasant: You take The Pill. You use the toilet. You flush. The sewage system carries your waste to who-knows-where, but it seeps into the streams, rivers, and lakes around your town, where the fish then ingest it and become sterile/develop both male and female reproductive parts. Welcome to We're All Going to Die When the Mutant Guppies Rise Up!
According to a recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey, it's the synthetic hormone 17a-ethinylestradiol that's causing infertility and intersexuality in aquatic creatures, translating to as much as a 30 percent drop in the number of baby fish being born.
"If those trends continued, the potential for declines in overall population numbers might be expected in future generations," Ramji Bhandari, a visiting scientist at USGS,told the Washington Post. "These adverse outcomes, if shown in natural populations, could have negative impacts on fish inhabiting contaminated aquatic environments."
Gulp. But actually don't, because then you'd be drinking in your neighbor's Prozac or cocaine or ecstasy, which all pollute our water in trace amounts. It's not like we can ban oral contraceptives, so how are we going to save the fish? HOW ARE WE GOING TO SAVE OURSELVES? Come on, science—THINK.
You should also check out:
How To Save Your Skin From Pollution
How Your Body Changes When You Switch Birth Control
-
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is On Sale on Amazon for Less Than $50
And it will get to you before Thanksgiving.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Sephora's Black Friday Deals: Your 2021 Guide
In preparation for the sale, we're rounding up our favorite products.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Instagram Guide to Guatemala
From Antigua to Lake Atitlán, Guatemala is filled with incredible sights and activities.
By Michelle Stansbury •
-
Senator Klobuchar: "Early Detection Saves Lives. It Saved Mine"
Senator and breast cancer survivor Amy Klobuchar is encouraging women not to put off preventative care any longer.
By Senator Amy Klobuchar •
-
How Being a Plus-Size Nude Model Made Me Finally Love My Body
I'm plus size, but after I decided to pose nude for photos, I suddenly felt more body positive.
By Kelly Burch •
-
I'm an Egg Donor. Why Was It So Difficult for Me to Tell People That?
Much like abortion, surrogacy, and IVF, becoming an egg donor was a reproductive choice that felt unfit for society’s standards of womanhood.
By Lauryn Chamberlain •
-
The 20 Best Probiotics to Keep Your Gut in Check
Gut health = wealth.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Simone Biles Is Out of the Team Final at the Tokyo Olympics
She withdrew from the event due to a medical issue, according to USA Gymnastics.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Truth About Thigh Gaps
We're going to need you to stop right there.
By Kenny Thapoung •
-
3 Women On What It’s Like Living With An “Invisible” Condition
Despite having no outward signs, they can be brutal on the body and the mind. Here’s how each woman deals with having illnesses others often don’t understand.
By Emily Shiffer •
-
The High Price of Living With Chronic Pain
Three women open up about how their conditions impact their bodies—and their wallets.
By Alice Oglethorpe •