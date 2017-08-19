The Latest 'AHS: Cult' Trailer Is a Terrifying Horror Montage

American Horror Story: Cult premieres in just over two weeks, and as the new series approaches, the promo clips keep on getting creepier. Co-creator Ryan Murphy previously revealed that Season 7 of AHS will focus on 2016's election campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and the visuals so far have been truly terrifying, which seems fitting.

The latest trailer for the new season is a cacophony of scary sound effects, and visuals that you might expect to find in a Saw movie. While there's not a politician in sight, every image that appears onscreen is grotesque. From rats and giant spiders, to hoards of cult-like clowns moving in unison, AHS: Cult is aiming to shock and repulse. Watch the latest trailer at your own risk:

AHS: Cult premieres on FX on September 5, 2017.

