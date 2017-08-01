Your G&Ts Are About to Get the Rosé Treatment

Love the way rosé looks, but prefer the taste of a classic G&T? Then we just found the perfect summer drink for you.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard just released their second batch of Wölffer Pink Gin, produced and bottled at their winery in New York's Hamptons.

While pink gin is nothing new, winemaker Roman Roth distilled Wölffer Pink Gin using their Insta-famous rosé wine as the gin base instead of blending grain-based gin with bitters or botanicals like grapefruit and hibiscus flowers like other distilleries.

"Using the rosé wine as the base gives Wölffer a clear advantage over grain-based gins," the company said in a press release. "The aroma is much more playful and fruit-driven all creating a fine gin."

But this isn't just a gin-flavored bottle of rosé. The main flavor comes juniper berries that are handpicked at their estate between April and July each year with notes of anise, fennel, coriander, cumin, cardamom, plus a bit of fresh mint from their garden. After distilling the gin in a copper pot still, Roth adds a tiny amount of red grape skin extract to get the signature light pink color.

Since wine is still their main business, their first batch of pink gin that came out last year only totaled 1,681 bottles so it might be hard to find. Despite its scarcity, it isn't wildly expensive at only $34 per bottle.

If you can't make it out to their Hamptons vineyard in person this summer, you can still pick up a bottle of pink gin online at BottleHampton.com.

