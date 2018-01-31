People Think Melania Trump's State of the Union Pantsuit Was a Tribute to Hillary Clinton

Melania Trump showed up to the State of the Union a) separately from her husband, and b) wearing a white Dior pantsuit, reminiscent of the one Hillary Clinton wore when she accepted the democratic presidential nomination.

There were many sartorial statements during Trump's address (some female politicians wore black in solidarity with the #MeToo movement and many African American politicians were seen wearing Kente cloth scarves in protest of Trump), and Twitter is convinced Melania was making a statement of her own by dressing like Clinton.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Melania Trump is wearing a white pantsuit - a WHITE. PANTSUIT. - to the State of the Union. She's a suffragette, Hillary Clinton, and a Ke$ha #metoo backup singer all in one. Wow, Melania. Way to make a statement! — Kristina (@OrcaDreams1969) January 31, 2018

Why is Melania Trump wearing Hillary Clinton’s cream suit from the debates? #SOTU — Jaymie (@JaymieGonzales4) January 31, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Melania’s outfit tonight is a tribute to @HillaryClinton, a clear dig at Trump. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/70NSvzlFkP — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 31, 2018

Imma be honest. I subscribe to the idea that Melania trolls Trump w/her clothes and posts. Bet you 10 to 1 that Hillary-esque white suit was purposeful. -s — PantsuitPolitics (@PantsuitPolitic) January 31, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There’s a piece of me that hopes Melania wore a white pantsuit to make him think of Hillary the whole time. — Tabetha Wells (@IRunOnWater) January 31, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Did you notice Melania is wearing same type white pantsuit as Hillary? The Suffragette Look. Sending a silent message? pic.twitter.com/1O5UAMcgnv — ellenperry design (@epd44) January 31, 2018

Melania Trump channels Hillary Clinton in white at SOTU https://t.co/5qx4kwOom6 pic.twitter.com/zsm6RmtM58 — The Art of Shopping (@RTshopper) January 31, 2018

This all sounds great, but chances are Melania was just wearing a pantsuit. Or she was trolling her husband and is a problematic living legend, either way.