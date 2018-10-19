Another day in a time zone that it’s impossible to comprehend, and for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, it's has another outfit change to leave us all with serious wardrobe envy. Beginning Day 4 of her royal tour alongside husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the beach in a fun striped Martin Grand dress, but soon swapped into something a little more formal.

For the afternoon’s activities (are there naps involved in this trip? Surely there’s carefully planned naps), Meghan and Harry left the beach for Macarthur High School, where the Duchess, a keen feminist, spoke to young students about striving for female empowerment. The couple then later attended calls with government MPs at Admiralty House and Kirribilli House. Despite the hectic schedule, Meghan still looked glowing and gorgeous as ever in her second look of the day—a navy and cornflower blue pleated mini dress from British designer, Roksanda Ilinčić, paired with nude siege heels by Stuart Weitzman. And sure, the dress was perfect, but can we talk about the hairstyle?

It’s no secret that Meghan is a fan of keeping her hair out of her face, and she often goes with a foolproof updo when making public appearances. The messy low bun is now her signature go-to style, and she also opted to wear her hair up in an effortlessly cool twist for the day of the royal wedding. But today, the Duchess of Sussex wore her long hair in an all new style, half up and half down with the front sections teased into loose waves and an ‘undone’ look.

It's so pretty, so simple and frames her face perfectly, so there's all the hair inspiration you could ever need for your next occasion.

This new style, as well as yesterday’s sleek ponytail, could be a clever attempt from the Duchess and her stylists to temporarily distract us all from the ever-growing baby bump— that’s if they’re taking a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book, anyway. It’s said that the Duchess of Cambridge changed her hairstyle up at the time of each her three pregnancies, with the logic that the change in hair will distract from any changes in her body.

It makes sense that Meghan might do the same to try and keep the baby bump measuring to a minimum. And, seeing as we're now here writing about how perfect Meghan’s half up-do is, it obviously worked.