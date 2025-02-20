Ariana Grande's Cherry Blossom Bun Is All Bloom, No Shade

Ariana Grande's obsession with Japan is well-documented. At one point, she was even studying Japanese with a tutor in the hope of connecting more easily with her vast fanbase in the country. Needless to say, her semi-fluency served her well when the pint-sized pop star touched down in Tokyo for her latest Wicked premiere.

On Feb. 19, the Oscar nominee hit the red carpet sporting her most Glinda-ified look yet. Hairstylist Gabor Kerekes pulled the star's honey blonde locks into an elegant ballerina bun with slick edges and an artful swoop at the back. Nestled into the folds of her chignon was a custom cherry blossom headdress created by none other than Philip Treacy, the world's greatest living milliner. Famous for his work with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Queen Camila, as well as couturiers like Chanel and Alexander McQueen, Treacy is who you tap when you need a headpiece that's quite literally fit for royalty.

Ariana Grande poses in her custom Philip Treacy cherry blossom headdress. (Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

Designed to tremble atop her head like a freshly picked bouquet, her sakura flower crown paid homage to one of Japan's national flowers. While most of us will never have the exquisite pleasure of commissioning such a creation from Treacy himself, celebrity-beloved hair clip brand Emi Jay offers an entire line of floral hair accessories under $30.

The singer shows off her honey blonde bun topped with a sakura flower crown. (Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

Emi Jay Miss Super Bloom Clip in Rose Pearl $28 at Emi Jay

Emi Jay Baby Super Bloom Clip Set in Jelly Peach $12 at Emi Jay

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip in Rose Pearl $15 at Emi Jay

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip $11 at Revolve

Makeup artist Michael Anthony also mirrored the cherry blossom's petal-pink hue on Grande's cheeks. Per his Instagram breakdown of the look, her glassy flush comes courtesy of a new launch from the singer's skincare and makeup line R.E.M. Beauty: a bright pink multi-use blush stick fittingly named "Matinee."

Grande sports a new launch from her beauty brand on her lips and cheeks. (Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick in Matinee $22 at Ulta

A strapless white Louis Vuitton gown styled by Mimi Cuttrell completed the look along with a Niwaka diamond choker and matching studs earrings. But I think we can all agree the veritable garden sprouting from her head was the ensemble's obvious MVP.

