Ariana Grande's Cherry Blossom Bun Is All Bloom, No Shade

Ariana Grande's obsession with Japan is well-documented. At one point, she was even studying Japanese with a tutor in the hope of connecting more easily with her vast fanbase in the country. Needless to say, her semi-fluency served her well when the pint-sized pop star touched down in Tokyo for her latest Wicked premiere.

On Feb. 19, the Oscar nominee hit the red carpet sporting her most Glinda-ified look yet. Hairstylist Gabor Kerekes pulled the star's honey blonde locks into an elegant ballerina bun with slick edges and an artful swoop at the back. Nestled into the folds of her chignon was a custom cherry blossom headdress created by none other than Philip Treacy, the world's greatest living milliner. Famous for his work with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Queen Camila, as well as couturiers like Chanel and Alexander McQueen, Treacy is who you tap when you need a headpiece that's quite literally fit for royalty.

A photo of Ariana Grande posing in her custom Philip Treacy cherry blossom headdress.

Ariana Grande poses in her custom Philip Treacy cherry blossom headdress.

(Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

Designed to tremble atop her head like a freshly picked bouquet, her sakura flower crown paid homage to one of Japan's national flowers. While most of us will never have the exquisite pleasure of commissioning such a creation from Treacy himself, celebrity-beloved hair clip brand Emi Jay offers an entire line of floral hair accessories under $30.

A photo of the singer showing off her honey blonde bun topped with a sakura flower crown.

The singer shows off her honey blonde bun topped with a sakura flower crown.

(Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

Makeup artist Michael Anthony also mirrored the cherry blossom's petal-pink hue on Grande's cheeks. Per his Instagram breakdown of the look, her glassy flush comes courtesy of a new launch from the singer's skincare and makeup line R.E.M. Beauty: a bright pink multi-use blush stick fittingly named "Matinee."

A photo of Grande sporting a new launch from her beauty brand on her lips and cheeks.

Grande sports a new launch from her beauty brand on her lips and cheeks.

(Image credit: Instagram/@r.e.m.beauty)

A strapless white Louis Vuitton gown styled by Mimi Cuttrell completed the look along with a Niwaka diamond choker and matching studs earrings. But I think we can all agree the veritable garden sprouting from her head was the ensemble's obvious MVP.

