Ariana Grande's 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Look Is Giving Glinda Goes to the Ballet

Ariana Grande was the ultimate Dior lady at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. The pop star couldn't have picked a more perfect designer for her first-ever appearance at the ceremony, where she's nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her career-making performance in John M. Chu's Wicked: Part One.

Dressed for the occasion by Mimi Cuttrell, the 31-year-old looked like a principal ballerina in a hot-off-the-couture-runway netted nude dress with an exposed bustle, fringe skirt, and plumes of metallic gold flower appliqués. She accessorized the sheer dress with two diamond cocktail rings, clustered floral stud earrings, and pointy black pumps. The R.E.M. Beauty founder's glam for the evening encapsulated all the best parts of her Glinda-ified beauty routine: fluttering lashes, glossy pink lips, shimmery lids, and an almond-tipped manicure.

Ariana Grande arrived in Dior Couture at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her netted gown walked down the runway just one week ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Golden Globes, the hitmaker evoked the yellow brick road in an archival Givenchy dress from the French fashion house’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. With an intricately beaded bust and a flowing wrap skirt, the butter yellow babydoll gown paired gorgeously with diamond drop earrings and a coordinating choker necklace. For an added nod to nostalgia, glamorous white opera gloves and pointy satin pumps finished the singer's pastel ensemble.

Ariana Grande wears a butter yellow vintage Givenchy dress at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grande's Glinda-era red carpet serves have become less literal over time. But at the start of her Wicked press tour, the vibe was pink, pink, and more pink. The custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown she wore to the 2024 Oscars, for instance, was particularly emblematic of her character's aura with head-to-toe ruching, a voluminous bubble skirt, and a sweeping train. But her curly updo, pink drop earrings, and matching pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. really took the girly Good Witch cosplay to another level.

Ariana Grande graces the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a bulbous pink gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're even passingly familiar with Grande, you're likely aware that she's been manifesting a chance to play Glinda all her life. It means a lot to see her celebrating that wish come true at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. With her Wicked co-stars Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo at her side, her future is unlimited.

