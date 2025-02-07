Ariana Grande's 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Look Is Giving Glinda Goes to the Ballet
The first-time nominee dazzled in Dior on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande was the ultimate Dior lady at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. The pop star couldn't have picked a more perfect designer for her first-ever appearance at the ceremony, where she's nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her career-making performance in John M. Chu's Wicked: Part One.
Dressed for the occasion by Mimi Cuttrell, the 31-year-old looked like a principal ballerina in a hot-off-the-couture-runway netted nude dress with an exposed bustle, fringe skirt, and plumes of metallic gold flower appliqués. She accessorized the sheer dress with two diamond cocktail rings, clustered floral stud earrings, and pointy black pumps. The R.E.M. Beauty founder's glam for the evening encapsulated all the best parts of her Glinda-ified beauty routine: fluttering lashes, glossy pink lips, shimmery lids, and an almond-tipped manicure.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, the hitmaker evoked the yellow brick road in an archival Givenchy dress from the French fashion house’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. With an intricately beaded bust and a flowing wrap skirt, the butter yellow babydoll gown paired gorgeously with diamond drop earrings and a coordinating choker necklace. For an added nod to nostalgia, glamorous white opera gloves and pointy satin pumps finished the singer's pastel ensemble.
Grande's Glinda-era red carpet serves have become less literal over time. But at the start of her Wicked press tour, the vibe was pink, pink, and more pink. The custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown she wore to the 2024 Oscars, for instance, was particularly emblematic of her character's aura with head-to-toe ruching, a voluminous bubble skirt, and a sweeping train. But her curly updo, pink drop earrings, and matching pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. really took the girly Good Witch cosplay to another level.
If you're even passingly familiar with Grande, you're likely aware that she's been manifesting a chance to play Glinda all her life. It means a lot to see her celebrating that wish come true at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. With her Wicked co-stars Ethan Slater and Cynthia Erivo at her side, her future is unlimited.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
