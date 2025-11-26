This Thanksgiving is the holiday I finally curate my travel outfit before stuffing my suitcase. Gone are the days of throwing on a mismatched sweatsuit while half-asleep before a 5 a.m. flight. This holiday season, I'm taking style cues from fellow frequent flyers on the celebrity style circuit. I even encouraged Marie Claire editors to follow suit before boarding their respective planes, trains, and automobiles.

Everyone on the team approaches travel style differently—interim style director Ana Colón puts in "negative effort," while associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger prefers to "max out comfort." For me, Dua Lipa's in-flight 'fits are the blueprint. This year, she's debuted her rarest sneakers en route to her gate. (See her neon Puma Inhales in Jan. 2025.) An Hermés Birkin is always Lipa's carry-on, dating back to flights in 2023. This winter, when I jet back to my quaint Wisconsin hometown, I plan to arrive quilted coat in tow. (I'm still working on that Birkin.)

Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla and fashion editor Lauren Tappan encouraged me to source the travel attire archives, specifically from the '90s. Tappan, for one, adores Garcelle Beauvais's ability to elevate jeans and a cardigan (with a Louis Vuitton duffle). Similarly, Marzovilla will be following Kate Moss's circa-'94 lead in classic yet refined basics.

The elevated travel outfit spectrum ranges from Rihanna-coded sweats to Elle Fanning's Bottega Veneta suit. No matter which end calls to you, there are loads of celebrity looks to copy. Ahead, shop the celebrity-tested, editor-approved travel outfits before you head home for the holidays.

Rihanna's Upscale Sweatsuit

Rihanna turned a 2019 flight into a masterclass in elevated sweatsuits. (Image credit: SplashNews)

"It's been five years. Yet I'm still thinking about Rihanna's 2019 JFK outfit: head-to-toe gray sweats, topped by silver Manolos, a Dior book bag tote, and Balenciaga earrings. Iconic."—Jenny Hollander, digital director

Elle Fanning's Cannes Airport Suit

Elle Fanning arrived at Cannes looking every bit a Bottega babe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This year, I'm flying straight from a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix business trip to my parents' place in Tampa. For an outfit that's comfortable enough for five hours in economy class—and presentable for colleagues I might see in the terminal—I turned toward Elle Fanning's Cannes Film Festival suit. A blazer and matching trousers always looks upscale, but they're also nap-friendly when they come in an oversize fit. Turquoise isn't my speed, though, so I went for a relaxed Everlane suit instead." —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

Garcelle Beauvais's Cardigan and Jeans

Garcelle Beauvais was the '90s It babe of every airport. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Determined to elevate my travel wardrobe, I’ve created a Pinterest mood board filled with effortlessly cool airport outfits. A quick glimpse at my collage will reveal an undeniably chic photo of Garcelle Beauvais, captured in 1997. What I love most about this retro look is that it’s inherently simple, and very quiet luxury-coded.

"To know me is to understand that I have a penchant for streamlined silhouettes and neutral shades—so it should come as no surprise that this minimalist uniform ranks high on my list of on-the-go outfits. You better believe I’ll be copying Beauvais’s look for my upcoming holiday getaway."—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor

Pedro Pascal's Utility Jacket and Jeans

Pedro Pascal can do no wrong, even in the airport. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In public spaces—and other spaces, including this story—I am generally very Why would a man be there? But there is an exception to every rule, and that exception is usually Pedro Pascal. I love the simplicity of this outfit: a white tee under a twill jacket, a big, gorgeous travel bag, good-fitting jeans, classic loafers."—Hollander

Kate Moss's Black Turtleneck and Silk Pants

Over 20 years later, Kate Moss's airport pics are still Pinterest-worthy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love this Kate Moss outfit because it’s something I would absolutely wear today. I am a firm believer in being well-dressed and comfortable at the airport (read: I avoid sweatpants at all costs), so opting for a silk trouser, an oversize sweater, and a simple leather tote is the way to go. The cool-girl sunnies and worn-in black leather boots are a bonus, but I think I would rather opt for a pair of black sneakers instead."—Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor

Kendall Jenner's Cozy Sweatsuit

Kendall Jenner's Adidas sneakers gave away her identity. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"Some fashion editors might say I'm sacrilegious, but what I wear is at the very bottom rung of my list of priorities when I'm traveling. Fashion-wise, I only care about comfort and not having to expend any extra brain cells or effort when I roll out of bed for a 5 a.m. boarding call.

"Typically, that looks like my Aritzia sweat-fleece set in light heather gray. That said, I've started taking a cue from Kendall Jenner and integrating the trendy Adidas Tokyo sneaker into my travel 'fits, so I don't totally look like I've given up on life. They're so easy to slip on and off (ideal when going through airport security) that they almost feel like ballet flats."—Emma Childs, fashion features editor

RM of BTS's Trench and Bottega Veneta Bag

RM is one to watch on the travel style front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When it comes to getting dressed for the airport, I put in negative effort. I have a formula that I mostly don't mess with: leggings, sweatpants, or another variety of soft pants; a baggy sweatshirt; and a baseball cap. More often than not, they don't even match. This is just what gets me, a nervous traveler, from Point A to Point B with the least amount of friction.

"Rarely have I felt inspired to level up my travel outfits—except when I see a member of BTS going to or from the airport. Whether traveling as a group or individually, they always look sharp, but comfortable and like themselves. I'm partial to this recent RM look, which feels so aspirational, from the Andiamo as a carry-on to the excellent green trench that makes the whole thing feel sophisticated. One can dream!"—Ana Colón, interim style director

Martha Stewart's Matching Set

Don't underestimate Martha Stewart's on-the-go style. (Image credit: @marthastewart48)

"I may be in the minority, but I refuse to wear jeans when I’m traveling. That being said, I still want to look put together while at the airport. When I saw Martha Stewart, my icon, in a chic sweater set on her way to a filming, I knew I had found my travel fashion muse.

"I swear by sweater sets, like this unbelievably comfy outfit from Splendid, to keep me looking cool and staying cozy on long travel days. Just like Martha, I always wear sneakers while traveling to max out comfort."—Brooke Knappenberger, associate commerce editor

Dua Lipa's All-Black Outfit

Hermès Birkins received Dua Lipa's carry-on stamp of approval. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Do I have a Hermès Birkin bag? No—I'm not even close to Birkin budget. But that's not stopping me from channeling Dua Lipa this holiday season. I was especially inspired by her quilted barn coat, mainly for its royal blue lining. I'm loyal to all-black looks, whether I'm driving or flying. So, the splash of color proved I can easily elevate the shade while traveling.

"On a non-travel note, I was particularly shocked to see Lipa not wearing Puma Speedcats. Instead, the sneakerhead went with Palermo Moda Xtra Gums—a model I wasn't even familiar with. They're quite chunky for the ballet sneaker-obsessed star, but right up my alley."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer