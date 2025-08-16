My Home Has It's Own Signature Scent Thanks to My Luxury Candle Collection

Anyone who knows me is well aware of the fact that I live a very well-scented life. Smelling good is a way of life for me, and I truly believe that fragrance can have mood-boosting effects, so I try to incorporate it into my daily routines as much as possible, whether that’s via a traditional eau de parfum or body oils and lotions. That being said, a truly well-scented life doesn’t stop at the formulas that you put on your body; it also includes the ones that you use for your surroundings as well. Enter: my obsession with luxury candles.

I love my Pura just as much as the next person—in fact, it’s what I use in my home about 60 percent of the time. That other 40? Candles. Every and anywhere that I can fit them. There’s something so sensual about illuminating my apartment using just candle light. Not only does it set the most romantic ambiance, but the majority of the ones that I own are scented, so I am engulfed in the most delicious fragrance when I burn them.

As you’ve likely guessed, this means that my candle collection, while not as large as my perfume collection, is… let’s say extensive, so I know a thing or several about the best ones on the market. I’ll never apologize for being a girl with rather expensive taste, but I’ll forewarn that the majority, if not all, of my favorite candles fall on the more luxurious end of the spectrum. Now, ready to make sure that your home is a well-scented as you are? Keep reading to shop my favorite luxury candles.

Best Musky Candles

Musk is one of my favorite perfume notes of all time, so when I thought about what the signature scent of my home should be, of course, I had to find the best musk candles on the market.

Best Gourmand Candles

Just like with my perfumes, I love a gourmand candle. These have incredible projection, but don’t smell too much like a dessert that’s been left out for too long. (True gourmand lovers know what I mean by this).

Best Fruity Candles

Fruity candles are a great way to add some bright and uplifting energy to your space, but I’ve searched a long time to find ones that don’t feel too overwhelmingly zesty or too citrus-forward. If you’re in the same boat, the ones below are the absolute best fruity candles.

Best Woody Candles

Woods are one of my favorite fragrance categories to explore, but sometimes they can lean a little too smoky. These ones are the perfect balance of fresh, earthy, and clean notes.

Best Floral Candles

The best floral candles, to me, don’t smell too much like a photo-realistic garden. Instead, they’re formulas that offer supporting notes to a central floral ingredient that allows it to truly shine without being overpowering.

