Whenever you step into a Bluemercury store, you immediately know you're in for a luxurious experience. The boutique-meets-spa chain has a clean, esthetically pleasing set-up with a wall-to-wall assortment of some of the top brands of beauty. If you've never had the pleasure of stepping into one of their stores, I'm happy to report the shopping experience is just as nice on their site. At Bluemercury, you don't have to scroll long to find the best of the best in makeup, skincare, and haircare. And luckily for you, there's no better time to familiarize yourself with the retailer than during a sale.

From November 16 through the 27th, Bluemercury is throwing their Holiday Shopping Party sale across the site with more savings the more you spend. To be exact, you can earn 20 percent off purchases of $200 or more, 25 percent off of $800, and a whopping 30 percent off of $1,500. As an added bonus, you even get a free gift with purchases over $200. So if you've been dying to try the celeb-favorite Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader, or maybe you've been eyeing a Tom Ford perfume or Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for years, now's the time to snag those splurge-worthy picks you've been holding out on.

To jumpstart your shopping list, I've rounded up beauty finds in each category that are the most worthy of adding to your cart. Think viral picks from Hourglass, celeb-approved skincare recs from La Mer and SkinCeuticals, and editor favorites from Nars, Estée Lauder, and Oribe.

The Best Bluemercury Skincare Deals

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum $182 at Bluemercury Go ahead and believe the hype surrounding this SkinCeuticals serum. Celebrities like Ashley Graham, Brooke Shields, Hailey Bieber, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all obsessed with this cult-favorite serum, plus MC's e-commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla said her "skin transformed after only a few uses." The magic of this product comes from its science-backed formula packed with vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid. All of it combines to create a serum that brightens, firms, and protects skin like no other. I'll admit the price tag is a little hard to swallow, but now's the chance to try it while it's on rare sale. Do keep in mind, though, that there is a 20 percent discount threshold on SkinCeuticals products.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $180 at Bluemercury As we enter the cold, dry winter months, your skin is going to need more TLC. The one product that can solve all of your winter skin woes is Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream. The often-talked-about moisturizer is thick and creamy and uses a blend of amino acids, antioxidants, vitamin E, and squalene to deeply hydrate the skin. After just one use, your skin feels baby-soft and supple, and with even more uses, skin is tighter, brighter, and more even-toned. This moisturizer is also behind the glows of Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Meghan Markle in case you need more of a reason to try this viral product.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 $38 at Bluemercury If you're a beauty fan, there's no doubt in my mind that you've heard about Supergoop! sunscreen. Well, I'm here to tell you it absolutely lives up to the hype. With a gel-like invisible formula, this sunscreen is unlike any other you've tried before. It feels totally lightweight on the skin, minimizes pores, and primes the skin for foundation for a smoother, protected base. And for all of my oily skin girls out there (myself included!) this sunscreen leaves a matte finish so your skin doesn't look any glowier than it naturally is.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado $36 at Bluemercury As Dr. Nazanin Saedi previously told MC, one of the first places her patients start to notice aging is around the eyes, so it's never too early to incorporate a great eye cream into your routine. This top-rated pick from Kiehl's is a big winner for those who suffer from dry skin thanks to a formula full of shea butter, avocado oil, and castor oil. Avocado oil also works wonders at depuffing tired eyes. Trust me, once you start using this satisfyingly creamy eye, you won't forget about eye cream in your skincare ever again.

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel $68 at Bluemercury An upgrade to your cleanser can make all of the difference in your skin. Just take over the 1,300 five-star reviews on this cleanser as proof. Reviewers say it makes skin feel squeaky clean, isn't drying, removes makeup (even mascara) like a pro, and leaves skin soft and smooth. This is a soap-free cleanser that washes away the day's dirt, makeup, and toxins but still leaves your skin with its natural moisture balance. The addition of balm mint and lavender extracts also works to soothe skin and clear pores while leaving a pleasant scent, too.

La Mer Crème de La Mer Face Cream $100 at Bluemercury La Mer is one of those luxury beauty brands that hardly ever goes on sale, so now's your chance to try it out while it's at a discount. In case you don't know, the brand's Crème de La Mer is another celeb favorite, with Nicole Kidman calling it her "go-to" and Chrissy Teigen using it for her "dry as a bone" skin. What makes it the crème de la crème of moisturizers is its trademarked "Miracle Broth," a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that intensively moisturizes and repairs skin. Whether you've got dryness, large pores, fine lines and wrinkles, or all of the above, this jar tackles it all.

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit $250 at Bluemercury This skincare device may look small, but it sure is mighty. Allow me to give you the rundown on this editor-favorite device: It uses microcurrents to reach the deep layers of your skin, in turn, produces an instant toning effect and contours your face over time. While you may notice a subtle lifted look instantly, consistently is the name of the game here. I've personally been using it as a 5-minute form of self-care every night and I'm happy to report my cheekbones are looker sharper and my eyebrows more lifted. Essentially this little device gives a face lift in minutes, with no needles required.

The Best Bluemercury Makeup Deals

Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation $49 at Bluemercury Over the years, I've tried a countless amount of foundations and none have impressed me enough to stay in my routine. Most of the time they felt too heavy and congestive for my sensitive skin. Then I tried the sheer version of Estée Lauder's cult-favorite Double Wear foundation and I've never looked back. This lightweight foundation wears more like a skin tint, delivering a your-skin-but-better finish. It feels weightless on the skin, so much so that I forget I even have it on, plus it's super blendable and buildable if you prefer more coverage. You only need a few drops, too, to cover your entire face, so this bottle is going to last you a while.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Leopard $90 at Bluemercury When it comes to the value of palettes, this Hourglass pick is very hard to beat. This pretty palette includes six(!!!) mini versions of Hourglass' best-selling Ambient Lighting shades including a bronzer, highlighter, finishing powder, and three blush shades for a beautiful, multidimensional complexion. The mini version of these powders costs $28 on their own, so this palette saves you a whopping $78. These palettes have gone viral on Tiktok thanks to the unworldly glow they give skin. These are just about sold out on Sephora too, but I would grab them at Bluemercury while they are still in stock (and on sale!).

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer $32 at Bluemercury Anyone in beauty knows that the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer is the G.O.A.T. of concealers and that's because it's everything you could ever want in a concealer. It has a creamy, blendable texture with a medium coverage you can build up. It leaves a natural finish that never cakes or creases, plus it lasts all day. It even has light diffusing mineral powder to even skin tone and reduces the look of wrinkles, plus it comes in 30 shades. When I say this concealer does everything, I really mean everything.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder $43 at Bluemercury Out of Laura Mercier's wide product offering, their Translucent Loose Setting Powder is undeniably the most popular, and for good reason. For the girls with any oiliness and texture, I can attest that this powder will become your holy grail. It feels very lightweight on the skin and immediately blurs any imperfections all while setting makeup so it won't budge for hours on end. I like to take a large fluffy brush and lightly dust this powder all over before spraying setting spray to ensure my makeup doesn't transfer or wear off throughout the day.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow $90 at Bluemercury Take it from MC's beauty editor, Samantha Holender, this is the Tom Ford makeup product you want in your rotation. Each of the four shades in this handy palette packs a mighty punch of pigment that is long-lasting and stays crease-free. Every colorway includes shimmer, matte, and satin shades to create a range of looks to take you from day to night. This palette even comes with sponge applicators in case you need to amp up your makeup on the go. The golden shades in this palette would particularly make blue eyes pop thanks to contrasting hues.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm Duo $55 at Bluemercury If you prefer the "less is more" approach to beauty, you need this lip formula in your life. These little tubes take the place of three lip products as it hydrates like a lip balm, plumps like a lip plumper, and delivers a shiny finish just like a lip gloss. You won't have to worry about any stickiness or tackiness either as this balm applies smoothly with a buttery texture. This set contains two flattering shades, a warm pink and a reddish brown that's perfect for fall. This is yet another steal of a deal, with a tube costing $36 each. Because of the great savings, I expect this limited edition set to sell out quickly.

The Best Bluemercury Haircare Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Blue Blush $430 at Bluemercury Yes, surprisingly Dyson is included in the sale, but here's the catch: the discount is capped at 20 percent and you have to be a member of Bluemercury's rewards program. Don't worry though, it's completely free and only takes seconds to sign up, and trust me, if it means being able to snag this viral hair dryer on sale, it's well worth signing up. This hair dryer uses innovative technology Dyson is known for to dry hair lightning-fast. By measuring temperature over 40 times a second and regulating heat, this hair dryer also prevents heat damage. To sweeten the deal even more, you get five different attachments, including the handy Flyaway smoothing attachment, to tackle all hair types and concerns. After one styling session with this hair dryer, you'll quickly see the hype surrounding it is well worth it.

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum $30 at Olaplex Olaplex is not playing around when it comes to bond maintenance. If you've got a tried-and-true shampoo and conditioner, this hair serum is the way to incorporate Olaplex and stronger bonds to your hair. This leave-in treatment leaves hair silky smooth and shiny all while protecting hair from free radicals and pollutants. The best part, however, is that it protects against heat damage up to 450°F and rebuilds weaken and broken hair bonds. Over time, you're left with hair that's smoother and healthier from the inside out.