Fun fact about me: I started my beauty career at Bluemercury’s headquarters. Even though I’ve been a beauty editor for almost a decade, the retailer still holds a special place in my heart. Their product lineup is superior, and, frankly, their sales are among the best in the industry. Case in point: the Spring Beauty Event, which runs from today through Sunday, March 29, offers 20 percent off any purchase of 200 or more. And with purchases of $250 or more, customers get a free nine-piece gift bag valued at $282.

Sales this great are far and few between, especially when they include luxe brands like Tronque, Irene Forte (a new fave of mine), Dr. Barbara Sturm, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and so many more. Plus, this sale genuinely could not have come at a better time. With warmer weather finally creeping in, I’m swapping my rich skincare for lighter, less-oily formulas, and playing with some brighter makeup shades (see: Bobbi Brown’s Skin Enhancer in shade Cheeky Pink). There’s no code; it will automatically be applied at checkout.

Here are the best of the best currently sitting in my cart.

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Skincare Staples

My skin is super sensitive and pretty dry, so winter was not-so-fun. But as temperatures near the 60s, I’m tossing my heavy, rich creams in favor of lightweight lotions and hydrating serums.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Peptide Serum $260 at Bluemercury I’ve waxed poetic about this serum ad nauseam on MC, but here’s the TLDR: I stopped using retinol a year ago, and this has been an incredible, much less irritating substitute. My fine lines are less noticeable, and my skin is so much more balanced. Irene Forte Hibiscus Night Cream With Myoxinol $225 at Bluemercury I’ll be honest: I had not tried this luxury Italian skincare brand until recently. But! I’m very impressed. The texture of this night cream is genuinely unmatched—it’s silky, sinks in within seconds, and does not pill, no matter how many layers you put on.

The Best Body Care

I’m on a body care kick these days, adding little luxuries to my post-shower routine. I use serums, lotions, and tools on my face, so why not give my body the same TLC? I have a lengthier routine I’ll share at a later date, but for now, here are some all-time favorites you won’t regret buying.

Moroccanoil Night Body Serum $62 at Bluemercury I don’t understand why more people aren’t talking about this serum. It’s genuinely my ride-or-die when I’m wearing shorts or a skirt. It gives my legs a firm and toned look—plus adds a gorgeous glow without any shimmer. Tronque Body Contour Massager $90 at Bluemercury I’ve developed an emotional attachment to my vibration plate over the past three months (yes, they’re worth the hype), and find that this tool has majorly upgraded my 10-minute morning routine. While standing on the plate, I grab this contour massager and push extra fluid out toward my lymph nodes.

Help My Hair Out

I have pretty fine, flat hair, so lightweight hydration and volume are top priority. I’ve been testing dozens of shampoos, conditioners, and styling products to see what helps my hair feel thicker. In my opinion, these are two of the best.

Oribe Supershine Hydrating Shampoo $49 at Bluemercury Nothing says springtime quite like shiny hair. This shampoo (plus the matching conditioner) gives me the glossiest, glass-like finish. Every time I use this, people ask me if I got my hair freshly colored—that’s how good it is. Maria Nila Pure Volume Mousse $31 at Bluemercury The thought of putting a pile of white cream into my fine hair was super intimidating, but it’s honestly the best possible styling product when you’re chasing volume. Marie Nila keeps my hair feeling soft, doesn’t leave a crunch, and adds so much lift to my roots.

Makeup Must-Haves

With spring approaching, I find myself wearing less makeup and brighter shades. I’ve been gravitating away from medium coverage foundations, heavy concealer, and dark shadows in favor of skin tints, bold blushes, and swipe-and-go brow products.

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Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel $24 at Bluemercury When it’s warm, my makeup routine gets exponentially shorter. Less time at the vanity means more time outside. Rather than doing a three-step brow routine, I just brush my brows with this and call it a day. It holds my brows in place day to night—no retouching needed. Bobbi Brown Skin Enhancer Blush, Bronzer & Highlighter Multi-Stick $35 at Bluemercury You need this new launch from Bobbi Brown. It’s a blush, bronzer, and highlighter wrapped up in one easy stick. I toss it in my bag in case I need to reapply before dinner, and because the format is so blendable and easy to use, I don’t even need a mirror.

Don’t Forget Fragrance

Whenever there’s a good beauty sale, I jump on the opportunity to buy fragrance at a discount. This season, I’m swapping gourmands for lighter, airier scents. Citrus and aquatic notes are at the top of my list.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau De Parfum $410 at Bluemercury I recently interviewed Sarah Michelle Gellar, and she told me that she and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., are obsessed with Parfums de Marly. It inspired me to break out this guy and reminded me just how much I love the fresh, light scent. Bō Casa Blanca Parfum $195 at Bluemercury Fig is probably my favorite note for spring—it’s sweet and fruity, while still smelling a bit woodsy. In this fragrance, it’s mixed with creamy minerals, white suede, and vanilla bourbon. The result is intoxicating in the best way.

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