Kaia Gerber's friend and collaborator Hedi Slimane—better known as the former creative director of Celine—is departing the French fashion house after a seven-year stint. The news dropped early in the morning on Oct. 2 after weeks of speculation.

“Under his creative and artistic direction, Celine has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house,” Celine said of Slimane in a press release. “The extraordinary journey taken together over the last seven years has made Celine a house with a formidable foundation for the future.”

Whisperings that Slimane may be tapped to fill Viriginie Viard's vacated role at Chanel have grown to a roar—especially after the press laid eyes on his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. Ruffles, tweed, pearls, headbands, and skirt suits were heavily represented in the Spring 2025 collection.

Meanwhile, Slimane's successor at Celine has already been announced: per Vogue Business, it's Michael Rider, previously a designer for Polo Ralph Lauren—and a protégé of former Celine designer Phoebe Philo.

A skirt suit from Celine's Summer 2025 collection, which recently debuted during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Celine)

Slimane made a name for himself at Yves Saint Laurent and Dior Homme before becoming the creative and image director of Celine in February 2018 following Phoebe Philo’s exit. The 56-year-old designer has always excelled at making clothes for young, cool people—clothes meant for smoking cigarettes at a café in the Marais. One could even go so far as to say the indie sleaze aesthetic originates with his body of work. But Slimane proved himself incredibly malleable at Celine, and all too capable of adapting his rocker-chic leanings to the house's particular brand of luxe French girl femininity.

Although he typically runs from the spotlight, Slimane emerged from the pandemic eager to organize a star-studded runway show for Celine's Fall 2023 collection at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Dubbed the "Age of Indieness," Kaia Gerber closed the December 2022 show in a gold mini dress and remained on stage with Slimane as he took his bows.

Kaia Gerber and Hedi Slimane closing the "Age of Indieness" show at The Wiltern. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the years since, Gerber has worn Celine many times on and off the red carpet. The most memorable looks she created with Slimane include the gold fringe mini dress she wore to the BAFTAs afterparty in February 2024 and the disco queen strapless gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kaia Gerber posing in her gold fringe Celine dress at the BAFTAs afterparty in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Gerber's favorite Celine pieces for everyday wear include the Claude shoulder bag she paired with a baby blue cashmere cardigan and ballet flats earlier this month. In May, she took a pair of strappy black Celine Triomphe sandals and a mini Classique Triomphe purse for a pre-Met Gala spin in New York City. Gerber was the face of French brand Celine's first-ever Pilates collection designed by Hedi Slimane, too. The campaign dropped in June but the goods are expected to finally hit stores this month.

Celine Classique Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin $4,150 at Celine

It will be interesting to see where Slimane lands next, but his legacy at Celine will undoubtedly linger on. Perhaps his best and most distinctive work yet is still ahead. Wherever he goes, Gerber will likely follow.