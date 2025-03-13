Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Despite never meeting Chelsea Handler until last week, she’s historically been one of those celebrities with whom I firmly believe I have an intimate, personal relationship. I’ve seen her ski topless (she’s going at it again—black bathing suit edition—tomorrow, in partnership with Gold Bond), talk about her sex life, and give many a pep talk on her podcast “Dear Chelsea.”

But give me a Zoom link and 20 minutes with Handler and you better believe I’m having her answer my most burning questions. Now, I’m happy to report that I know what she smells like (it’s not what you think), am filled in on her “addiction” to having soft skin (plus the $13 product that makes it happen), and perhaps a bit too much about her love affair with her tongue scraper (see, we got into it). The latter is key to her getting In the Mood, FYI.

Read ahead for the full breakdown on how Handler taps into her feminine power on a daily basis, then make sure to shop her go-to products below.

The first five minutes after I open my eyes, I look in the mirror and say, “Hello, beautiful. What kind of business are we going to get up to today?” I start off with a positive attitude. I've realized how important the gratitude aspect is. It’s magnetic, so what you put out is what you receive. Every morning is a chance to start again.

I shower after my workout, but I try not to wash my hair too much. I’m not a long-time shower person; you’ll never hear me singing in there. I’m getting in there, hitting my hot spots, and getting out as quickly as possible. My self-care happens afterward. I moisturize everywhere as often as possible because I'm addicted to soft skin. If you touch my skin—many people have—you'll also understand how moisturized I am. I use Gold Bold Daily Lotion and put it all over my body.

My tongue scraper. My dentist introduced this to me about three or four years ago. Basically, it removes any sediment in your mouth or on your tongue. I scrape my tongue every morning in the shower—trust me, you will never have bad breath again in your life. You will never have coffee breath. We’re all brushing our teeth but a tongue scraper is a key ingredient. It’s my number one pet peeve for anything that I’m interested in of the opposite sex. If you do not have clean, healthy hygiene in your mouth, we have nothing to talk about.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don’t use fragrance. My natural scent is good enough. I also find that sometimes fragrances overpower and irritate my skin or give me headache. I just smell like the creams I put on and the shampoo and conditioner I use. And, obviously, my deodorant.

I don't use a lot of makeup when I'm alone because I've been in hair and makeup chairs a lot of my life. But if I am, I use Armani Luminous Silk Concealer for under my eyes, which can be dark, and around my nose where I have some redness. I have a couple of versions: shade three, four, four and a half. I get my eyelashes tinted and lifted every few weeks, so I can just curl them. I’m high maintenance to be low maintenance at the same time. It’s quite a combo.

I usually just throw my hair up and put a hat on. We’re just going for it.

I only wear [Essie] Mademoiselle, a nice translucent pink. I don’t put colors on my fingers and toes.

I go to sleep wearing makeup a lot. People don’t like that answer, but I’m 50 years old and something is working. Last night I was so tired when I got home that I just put my eye shades on. When I took them off this morning, they had concealer all over them. My makeup artist can’t believe I do it, but, listen, it’s working. I’m not good about washing my face or having a nighttime routine. I’m a low-key woman in that regard.

I feel more and more grounded each year. I feel more like myself and more solid—I'm looking forward to more of that. My confidence is real and tangible, and I feel the older I get, the better I am at injecting other people with the same confidence.

It’s more of a photography tip. Don't look directly at the camera. You always turn to the side a little bit to angle yourself. It doesn't matter which side—you can pick your favorite. And when you smile, try to look like you're being asked a question—almost like you’re surprised.

Shop Chelsea's Routine

Gold Bond Healing Hydrating Lotion $12.98 at Amazon

Gold Bond Healing Sensitive Daily Body & Face Lotion With Aloe $12.98 at Amazon

Essie Pinks Nail Polish - Mademoiselle $10 at Ulta

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer $42 at Sephora