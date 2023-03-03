Whether you keep a pared-down routine or do every step under the sun, beauty can be expensive. Take it from me, a beauty aficionado who sees the latest and greatest the industry has to offer almost on a daily basis. With buzzy skincare gadgets, medical-grade treatments, or even just the bare minimum of cleanser, SPF, and moisturizer, the cost of your daily upkeep can quickly put a hurt on your wallet. Even though I try to keep a pretty low-maintenance routine, I still dread reaching the last drop of my beloved costly products. If makeup and skincare could last forever, my budget would be much better off—but alas, it doesn't.

When I notice my must-have products running low, I scout for sales like a hawk—so imagine my joy when I came across Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale (opens in new tab). From now until March 10 with the checkout code REFRESH, the e-retailer is offering up to 20 percent off on over 200 prestige brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, and even devices. Industry-favorite products from brands like Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley, Living Proof, Paula’s Choice, and more are all discounted right now (meanwhile, I plan on scooping up at least two of my can't-live-without EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen).

Keep scrolling to shop the best of the sale, broken down by category for easy shopping. But don't wait too long—something tells us these sale picks won't be in stock for long.

Skincare

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Everyone knows SPF protection is a daily must-have, so there's not a day that goes by that I don't use my beloved EltaMD. The ultra-smooth formula melts right into the skin for a lighter-than-air finish. I promise you won't be able to tell you even have sunscreen on.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Everyone I know plus their mother uses Paula's Choice to achieve baby-smooth skin. The salicylic acid works to gently exfoliate and promote cell turnover which, in turn, unclogs and refines pores, reduces redness and blemishes, and minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Once you start double cleansing with a balm, you'll never go back. ELEMIS's cleansing balm feels especially luxurious with its blend of essential oils and moisturized ingredients. Skin feels squeaky clean, yet nourished, plus I can't get enough of this balm's spa-like scent.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
If you're a beauty fan, there's no doubt you've heard about Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream. Celebs from Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Victoria Beckham swear by this luxury cream for extra glowy, hydrated skin. This brand rarely goes on sale, so now's the time to try it!

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
Whenever that time of the month rolls around, I typically get a bad breakout and I feel especially lazy. Dr. Dennis Gross is my savior during these times. These peels are the lazy-girl cure for blemishes and couldn't be easier to use with its two-step wipes.

SkinMedica Vitamin C + E Complex
Just like SPF, a vitamin C serum should be a staple in just about everyone's skincare routine. This one from SkinMedica works by gradually releasing vitamins C and E throughout the day to improve your skin's brightness, texture, and elasticity.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
I used to have short, stubby lashes but then I discovered the magic of a great eyelash growth serum. This serum is formulated with biotin, lipids, and tea tree oil to promote long, luscious lashes. This one also acts as a conditioner to make lashes strong and to prevent breakoff.

Haircare

Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Nobody loves dry, damaged hair, but luckily it's a quick fix with this deep conditioning mask. With B-vitamins, rosehip oil, and algae extract, hair feels soft and smooth in as little as 10 minutes. Did we mention this mask smells amazing?

VIRTUE Healing Oil
For silky-smooth locks, I love to apply oil to my ends. With just a few drops of this hair oil, my hair immediately looks healthy, shiny, and frizz-free. What I love even more about this oil is that it works overtime to heal any damage from within each strand.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray
If you're like me, your hair falls flat immediately after a wash. Luckily, I discovered Living Proof's texture spray to add some oomph to just-washed hair. A couple of sprays right into my roots add just enough grip to give my hair some volume, plus the extra heat protection doesn't hurt either.

NuFACE Mini
Dubbed the "five-minute facelift," this small but mighty device uses microcurrents to lift and tone your facial muscles. When used every day, fine lines and wrinkles are minimized and your skin will glow like never before. Be patient though as it does take consistent use to see results.

Foreo UFO 2
ICYMI, LED treatments are all the rage right now thanks to their magical anti-aging powers. This mini tool takes just 90 seconds to give you a spa-like facial at home. Simply apply your favorite serums and or face mask and press the button. With a combination of LED lights, it works to make your skincare more effective by driving active ingredients deeper into your skin.

ghd Original Styler - 1" Flat Iron
It's time to upgrade from your high school flat iron. Ghd's new and improved flat iron is a cult classic for a reason. Using ceramic heat technology, you can create any look, from sleek straight locks to beachy waves, and it only takes 30 seconds to heat up.

Makeup

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Unfortunately, you do have to reapply your SPF every few hours if you want to be fully protected, but if you have makeup on, that could be tricky. This SPF powder solves that issue. Simply throw this in your bag and swipe on whenever you need to reapply.

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss
Nearly $30 seems a bit steep for a lip gloss, but when this one goes on sale, I definitely scoop up one or two. Unlike other lip plumpers, this one actually moisturizes your lips and volumizes at the same time. This one has a subtle sweet scent and none of that dreaded stickiness from typical lip glosses.