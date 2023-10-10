These Cult-Favorite Dyson Products Are Over 20 Percent Off for Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dyson hair products need no introduction. They’ve had their viral TikTok moments, are repeatedly sold out, and can always be counted on for a great hair day. That in mind, I felt it was my beauty editor duty to share that not one, but two, of the brand’s cult-favorite products are heavily discounted in honor of Amazon Prime Day, which kicked off this morning and runs through tomorrow.

Perhaps the most enticing deal comes by way of the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, which just so happens to be 25 percent off. It was the brand’s first-ever launch into the hair styling category circa 2016 and the biggest innovation the industry has seen in quite some time. Despite a wide range of new launches (looking at you, Dyson Airwrap), the OG Dyson Supersonic remains my personal favorite for use on all hair types. It maintains a lower temperature to prevent damage and color loss, has a styling concentrator that provides next-level shine and a quicker dry, and is better for scalp health.

That leads me into the next, very exciting discount: The Dyson Corrale. While it doesn’t get as much hype as some of the brand’s other products, it’s certainly a worthwhile addition to your hair styling routine. The Fuschia shade (which is absolutely stunning, I must add), is a whopping 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

The weighted hot tool is unlike others on the market. First and foremost, it’s cordless, which is ideal for on-the-go styling and travel. Thanks to intelligent heat control technology, the smart plates are able to regulate your selected temperature (I recommend living under 400 degrees regardless of hair texture) from root to tip. Because of the straightener’s unique plate design, the iron can create waves, bends, and curls in the hair, too.

You can’t go wrong by adding either tool to your Amazon cart. My advice: Buy both, save $200 on the bundle, and prepare to have some great hair days.