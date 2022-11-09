Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping days of the year. Obviously. The discounts, sales, and buy-one-get-one bargains are put-your-jaw-on-the-floor good—especially in the beauty world. You can stock up on a year’s worth of products, get your gifting done, and sample out new haircare, makeup, and skincare that you’ve had your eye on at a *fraction* of the price. While a lot of brands will hold out until the week of Thanksgiving, some beauty companies are feeling extra generous and have decided to kick off the sale season early. And when I say early, I mean, like, right this very moment.

Brands like Droplette, Bliss, and Allies of Skin, alongside retailers like Ulta, are offering bundles, free gifts with purchase, and site-wide sales as part of their early access offerings. While more early access beauty sales will trickle in throughout the month of November (we’ll keep a running tally below), we’ve gathered the best, already-shoppable deals, ahead.

Droplette

A skincare tool is a *chef’s kiss* holiday gift, and Droplette is one of the buzziest new innovations out there. It’s essentially a customizable face mister that delivers active ingredients deeper into your skin, which boosts their efficacy (and your results) by nearly 90 percent. While you will have to shell out some money for the inserts, the brand is offering an insane discount on the main tool, which comes in a range of gorgeous colors. Now through November 10, you can get 40 percent off the device, along with a surprise (free) gift, as long as you enter code CYBERVIP40 at checkout.

Bliss

Whether you’re in the market for stocking stuffers, adorable gift sets, or simply want to restock some of your faves, Bliss has you covered. From body care and sunscreen (we love Blockstar) to seven-piece holiday vaults, the derm-loved brand has slashed prices by 10 percent across their holiday offerings. The savings event is already in high gear, and will run through November 13. Shop before your faves sell out. I’ve already added the heroes set to my cart.

Allies of Skin

The more the merrier, right? Allies of Skin agrees, which is why they have agreed to give customers a buy-one-get-one promotion across their entire site for the entire month of November. But wait—it gets better. Free ~mystery~ gifts are also in the mix. You’ll get a $45 present if you spend $150 and an $85 surprise on purchases of $175 or more. Not sure what to buy? Allow me to recommend stocking up on the Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment, a do-it-all moisturizer that firms, brightens, protects, hydrates, and refines.

Ulta

In my expert opinion, Ulta has one of the best early access deals going. From now until November 19, they’ll be offering very, very exciting deals every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. From Andrew Fitzsimmons and Curlsmith to L’Oréal and Avene, there are so many sought-after brands participating in the sale. That said, the offers, bundles, and discounts are subject to change at any point during the November stretch, so act fast if you see something you like. There’s no code to plug in either—the best deals will pop up right on the front page of Ulta’s website. (opens in new tab)

First Aid Beauty

One of the best products for dry, winter skin? First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. It’s insanely hydrating, amazing for sensitive skin, and repairs a damaged skin barrier with ease. And now you can stock up for the whole season. The brand is offering a buy-one-get-one promo for the entire month of November. You can pick between the original scent or a handful of other flavors, including vanilla, sugar plum, grapefruit, and more. That’s not all though: You can also buy any bundle (there are so many to choose from) and receive a free bag along with a sample of the new Collagen Boost Serum.

LILYSILK

Okay, so you might not immediately associate your bedding with beauty, but the two seemingly separate categories are closely connected. Silk pillowcases and sleep masks are better for your hair (think: less frizz, longer-lasting styles) and friendlier to your face (read: less friction and irritation). Not convinced? Try it out for yourself. In celebration of the holidays, LILYSILK is offering a free silk eye mask with any purchase of two pillowcases.