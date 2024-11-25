One thing about me: I refuse to have body hair. My armpits and the entirety of my bikini line have undergone many laser hair removal sessions, and I make a concerted effort to shave my legs and arms every single time I shower—even though I’ve worn sweatpants and jeans for 60 consecutive days.

Still, stubble persists.

I’ve tried all the best razors and shaving creams, but even a solid combo doesn’t always leave my legs feeling like a dolphin or the slippery side of a serum-drenched face mask. That’s where Flamingo’s latest launch, The Glow Shave Collection, enters the chat. The kit, available today, consists of three products—Pre-Shave Smoothing Shave Scrub, Nourishing Shave Oil, and Soothing Shave Serum. It’s supposed to be the ideal recipe for a close, clean shave.

I like a good scrub as much as the next girl embarking on her everything shower, and body serums are frankly everywhere. (Although I must say the coconut and lavender scent in this one is particularly pleasant. Think: drinking a Mai Tai in Tahiti.) But the Nourishing Shave Oil was the real standout to me.

Shaving oils exist, don’t get me wrong. Maude and Athena Club make two excellent options (the latter is a favorite of Marie Claire Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter). But fragrances typically irritate my sensitive skin, and I can never really wash away the texture. With “safe for sensitive skin” claims and a formula that boasts a moisturizing blend of coconut, argan, and avocado, the coconut and amber-scented Flamingo oil seemed especially appealing.

My shower is a nice game of Tetris. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The only thing left to do? Put it to the test. I somehow made room for this trio in my overflowing shower (see the picture above for proof) and grabbed my ride-or-die Gilette disposable razor.

I kicked off the shaving experience with Flamingo’s scrub. A little goes a long way—I used a Twizzler Bite-sized dollop, which, if I’m being honest, was too much. It has a coconut and bergamot flavor profile that’s a bit masculine for my personal preference, but the crushed coconut shells did help me brush off a scab on my ankle in a gentle manner. My only word of warning: you need a washcloth to get the grittiness off.

Then, it was time to try the piece de la résistance—shaving oil. It comes out clear and watery, but the second I massaged it into my legs, the formula transformed into a white, almost creamy texture reminiscent of an incredibly thin shaving cream. I coated my entire calve with one pump, rinsed my hands, and grabbed my dulling razor (for context, I’ve already used this guy four times).

The Nourishing Shave Oil is the best product out of the bunch. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

As the blades hit my skin with medium pressure and I started to pull up, I realized I was in for a treat. The oil didn’t clog my razor or necessitate constant runs under the water to clean it out. I worked my way through a whole leg before tapping off the product. One stroke caught every hair, leaving me with the most baby-soft skin I’ve ever touched. Dramatic, I know, but I’m not exaggerating. It’s an hour post-shave, and I’m convinced my upper thighs never grew hair in the first place; it’s as if the follicles have ceased to exist.

I finished the routine with a teeny-tiny bit of the Soothing Shave Serum to lock in the moisture (the coconut and lavender scent, while delightful, is pretty strong), put on some pajamas, and cozied up into my just-cleaned sheets.

I have a few hours until bed, but I strongly suspect I’ll be dreaming about my next shower until morning.