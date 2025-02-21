Florence Pugh's Spiky Two-Inch Eyelashes Make Clumpy Mascara Chic
The 'Oppenheimer' star's goth-glam makeup took spidery lashes to new heights at London Fashion Week.
Florence Pugh's eyelashes have me questioning everything I know about the best mascara application. For years, I was operating under the misguided notion that lashes should channel one of two vibes: long and softly defined or voluminous and dramatic. But after catching sight of these pitch-black, punk-rock feather dusters at London Fashion Week, my eyes have definitely been opened to new possibilities.
On Feb. 20, the Oppenheimer actor opened Harris Reed’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show at the Tate Britain with a bang—in large part thanks to her spidery lashes, which extended far past her defined brows. As she prowled around the room, Pugh could be heard making declarations like, "be unruly, be reckless, and be loud" as well as "be determined, be fearless, and always be too f–king much." Which is exactly what this stunning makeup look executed by Sofia Tilbury manages to achieve.
Meant to mimic the spiky spines of a sea urchin, the effect was achieved by placing fanned-out falsies on both her upper and lower lashlines, per British Vogue. Tilbury then followed up with a generous coating of Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara.
In contrast with her two-inch eyelashes, the rest of Pugh's face was kept understated with only contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick in addition to a dewy base. Her chiseled sculpt comes courtesy of Charlotte's Hollywood Contour, while her lips feature a combination of two pale pinks: K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in Penelope Pink and Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Kim KW.
Pugh really did look like a Disney villain with the horns of her black floor-length dress curling around her jaw—emphasizing her glam even further. We may be living in dark times, but this punk-rock runway beat couldn't have shone any brighter.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Breaking Down the Shocking 'Zero Day' Ending, From What Is Proteus to Who Caused the Attack
Shall we cue "Who Killed Bambi" one last time?
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I’m Swapping My Winter Layers For These Sale Spring Must-Haves
Usher in the new season with under-$150 finds from Gap, Banana Republic, and Mango
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ariana Grande's Cherry Blossom Bun Is All Bloom, No Shade
The 'Wicked' star was no shrinking violet at the film's Japan premiere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Anti-Valentine's Day Manicure Embraces the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend
It's the perfect shade for solo V-Day plans.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Braided Blonde Pigtails Give Pippi Longstocking a Run for Her Money
'90s-kid nostalgia seems to have inspired the star's latest look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift's Early Super Bowl 2025 Manicure Is So Valentine's Day-Coded
Her nail artist confirmed exactly which shades she used.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Barbie Doll Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation in London
Her new dye job will definitely make you do a double-take.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fenty Beauty's Setting Spray Locks in Makeup Under the Sweatiest Conditions
Fenty Beauty's latest innovation can handle any form of exercise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Handpicks an All-Time Classic Engagement Manicure to Debut Her Diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes
Could she have debuted her diamond any other way?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 24 Best Celebrity Beauty Moments of 2024
These were the defining celebrity makeup, hair, and nail looks of the year.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated