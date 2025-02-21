Florence Pugh's Spiky Two-Inch Eyelashes Make Clumpy Mascara Chic

The 'Oppenheimer' star's goth-glam makeup took spidery lashes to new heights at London Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh on the harris reed runway at london fashion week
Florence Pugh's eyelashes have me questioning everything I know about the best mascara application. For years, I was operating under the misguided notion that lashes should channel one of two vibes: long and softly defined or voluminous and dramatic. But after catching sight of these pitch-black, punk-rock feather dusters at London Fashion Week, my eyes have definitely been opened to new possibilities.

On Feb. 20, the Oppenheimer actor opened Harris Reed’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show at the Tate Britain with a bang—in large part thanks to her spidery lashes, which extended far past her defined brows. As she prowled around the room, Pugh could be heard making declarations like, "be unruly, be reckless, and be loud" as well as "be determined, be fearless, and always be too f–king much." Which is exactly what this stunning makeup look executed by Sofia Tilbury manages to achieve.

Meant to mimic the spiky spines of a sea urchin, the effect was achieved by placing fanned-out falsies on both her upper and lower lashlines, per British Vogue. Tilbury then followed up with a generous coating of Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara.

Florence Pugh on the Harris Reed runway wearing a black dress

Florence Pugh and her long spiky eyelashes walk for Harris Reed during London Fashion Week.

Exagger-Eyes Volumizing and Curling Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volumizing and Curling Mascara

In contrast with her two-inch eyelashes, the rest of Pugh's face was kept understated with only contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick in addition to a dewy base. Her chiseled sculpt comes courtesy of Charlotte's Hollywood Contour, while her lips feature a combination of two pale pinks: K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in Penelope Pink and Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Kim KW.

A photo of Florence Pugh sporting a hooded black gown with a horned bodice.

Florence Pugh sports a hooded black gown with a horned bodice.

Florence Pugh posing in a black gown with a sculptural corset and a sheer floor-length skirt.

Florence Pugh poses in a black gown with a sculptural corset and a sheer floor-length skirt.

Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Kim KW

K.i.s.s.i.n.g Satin Shine Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in Penelope Pink

Hollywood Contour Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

Pugh really did look like a Disney villain with the horns of her black floor-length dress curling around her jaw—emphasizing her glam even further. We may be living in dark times, but this punk-rock runway beat couldn't have shone any brighter.

